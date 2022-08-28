Tequila: these are the brands that have made it the trendy drink

Patron tequila (in its Silver, Añejo or Reposado variants) is produced exclusively at Hacienda Patron, located in the highlands of Jalisco (Mexico). There it is made in small quantities by local artisans to maintain their commitment to quality, dedication and craftsmanship. To the point that everything that is produced or leaves there is handcrafted, including barrels, corks or precious blown glass bottles.

To make the tequila they contain, the expert jimadores collect the Weber blue agave with which it is made after an eight-year maturation process, later combining it with brick-baked pineapple and letting the mixture ferment for three days. As a result, this small-scale manual production process gives the tequila a unique flavor and characteristics.

The Silver (white) is soft and sweet, with fruit and citrus aromas and a smooth peppery finish; the Reposado throws notes of citrus, honey and oak (where it has aged for at least two months) and the Añejo is impregnated with nuances of raisins, vanilla and caramel (thanks to its more than a year of aging).

Within its ultra-premium range, we can find Gran Patrón Piedra Extra Añejo, made according to the historic “tahona” process and aged for more than three years; Grand Patron Platinum, triple distilled for smoothness; o Gran Patrón Bordeaux, finished in Bordeaux wine barrels.

Airplane

It does not have as much history as the previous ones, because it was not introduced until 2009, but Avión tequila began to be taken very seriously among the best in the world after winning several prizes and medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most prestigious in the industry.

In 2012 it received a double gold medal, which is only awarded when the entire jury unanimously decides to award the highest award to a distillate. The tequila with the best flavor was also chosen and Avión Silver was designated the best non-aged spirit.