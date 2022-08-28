Sylvester Stallone: ​​how much did he earn for Rocky, Rambo and other movies | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Sylvester Stallone is one of the main actors in Hollywood action cinema, thanks to his iconic characters, among which stand out Rocky Balboaa boxer from Philadelphia who becomes a champion, already John Ramboa tormented veteran of the Vietnam War, an expert in survival.

In addition to these papers, he has excelled in other productionsThat is why it is not uncommon for his followers and millions of people in the world to wonder how much he has earned in the films he has participated in. Let’s not forget that in addition to being an actor, he is a screenwriter, producer and director of the big screen.

Due to his hard work, the star accumulated a great fortune; Stallone’s films alone have generated more than $4 billion. He knows how much he received on each film.

Sylvester Stallone poses during a photo session before the premiere of his latest film “Expendables” on August 6, 2010 in Berlin (Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP)

THE MONEY HE RECEIVED FOR “ROCKY”

For the first installment of “Rocky”, Sylvester Stallone wrote the script in just three days based on the fight between Muhammad Ali against an unknown Chuck Wepner, made in 1975. Because nobody wanted him to star in it, he insisted on starring in it and he succeeded, but he had to sacrifice a lot like receiving the payment of US$23 thousand and have a production of US$1 million, an amount that in the end generated a profit of US$225 million, a resounding success.

Sylvester Stallone arrives at the Italian premiere of the film ‘Rocky Balboa’ at the Auditorium Conciliazione on January 9, 2007 in Rome (Photo: Tiziana Fabi / AFP)

HOW MUCH DID YOU RECEIVE FOR “RAMBO”?

By The first “Rambo” film, from 1982, received a payment of US$3.5 million and the following year he received US$10 million.

Sylvester Stallone during a photocall for his new movie John Rambo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 28, 2008 (Photo: Philippe Desmazes / AFP)

HOW MUCH DID SYLVESTER STALLONE EARN IN THE OTHER FILMS?

In “Rhinestone” (1984), he earned $4 million in revenue and it was his second credit as a producer, the first being with “Staying alive”.

With “Rambo III” (1982), he received US$16 million, one of the highest sums of his career.

For “Rocky IV” (1985), he got US$12 million, he was also credited as a producer on this film.

With “Over the Top,” he was paid $12 million, a huge sum for the movie star.

For “Lock Up”, “Tango & Cash”, “Rocky V”, “Oscar”, “Demolition Man”, “Judge Dredd”, “Assassins”, “The Specialist”, “The Expendables I” and “The Expendables II ” received between US$15 and US$16 million for each one.

Amounts that were increasing in the following films in which he participated. In accordance with Celebrity Net WorthSylvester Stallone has a net worth of $400 million.