Sylvester Stallone denies rumors that the reason for his divorce was his dog

Sylvester Stallone has cleared up the rumors about possible reasons for your divorce. The news of the separation between the actor and his wife for 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, caught everyone by surpriseeven Stallone himself, who was filming his new series, ‘Tulsa King’, in Okahoma, when Flavin filed the application in Palm Beach court.

Sylvester Stallone with his wife and daughters backstage at the 2017 Golden Globes

The rumors that pointed to the culprit of the separation between the couple it had been the actor’s new doga Rottweiler named Dwight, and whom Jennifer Flavin did not want in her house, have been denied by Stallone, who has stated very emphatically: “We did not end the relationship because of such a trivial argument.” Although it is true that neither the actor nor his ex-wife were in agreement regarding the dog, Stallone has stated that that would not be a sufficient reason to break up their marriage and, although he has not wanted to explain the real reason, he has pointed out that they have simply taken “different paths”.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s has been for years one of the most established relationships in Hollywood. The couple, who share three daughters together, have managed to stay together despite the long periods separated for work reasons and everything that fame implies, but it seems that that love they had has come to an endalthough they still love each other: “I have the greatest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. she is an amazing woman“, Stallone said.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin on the red carpet at the 2016 Oscars

As for the circle closest to the marriage, the news also caught them by surprisebecause they did not expect it since they had not seen any sign of a possible crisis between the couple, who have been very united until the last moment. Flavin has even reached the recording of the new series in which Stallone acts.

The real reason for divorce

For its part, in the lawsuit filed by Jennifer Flavin before the court, it is established that the reason why she asks to dissolve the marriage stems from Stallone’s economic actions who, according to her, “has dedicated himself to intentionally squandering, depleting and/or wasting the assets of the marriage, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate”, something that would refer to the excessive expenses that the actor would have carried out. Flavin also asks in her lawsuit that her husband be prohibited from “selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the term” of the procedure that is still ongoing. Thus, the main reason for the separation between Stallon and Flavin it would be due to the “wastefulness” of the actor and not the new dog he has adopted.