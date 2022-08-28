Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorce after 25 years of marriage

The Hollywood universe is experiencing one of the toughest weeks and it is that one of its successful couples has taken the step and decided to divorce, confirming the rumors that they had divorced a few months ago when they saw the award-winning actor covering the tattoo he had on the shoulder with the face of his wife. yesylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have put an end to their romantic relationship after more than 25 years married and with three daughters in common.

The couple, who met in 1977, have been in a relationship ever since. At the time, she was 19 years old when she traveled to Hollywood to visit a friend, seeing Stallone at a well-known restaurant. It was ten years later when they began their relationship, having a crisis in 1994, recovering the relationship several months later and in 1996 they had their first daughter. To celebrate this situation, the couple decided to get married, maintaining the relationship to date.

The one who has taken the step has been the former model, who recognized People that she made this decision after more than 30 years of romantic relationship with whom she hopes to maintain a good relationship: “I am sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have divorced my husband Sylvester Stallone. We will no longer be married, but I will always cherish the 30+ year relationship we share. We are now engaged to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Flavin filed a few weeks ago the necessary papers to file for divorce in Palm Beach County, which is in Florida. Both parties have decided to deal with this situation in the best possible way, facing the requests of the businesswoman who she requests to recover her maiden name and to have the exclusive use of the conjugal home.

It was not for a dog

It has been commented on several occasions that the relationship has come to an end because of the rottweiler that has come to the family, leading to several discussions about the care of the dog. These rumors gained strength when The Italian-American actor was seen covering up his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin with your pet’s face. Apparently, as reported by people around the actor, it was because the tattoo of his ex-partner was damaged, and since he could not recover it, he decided to tattoo the dog’s face.

In the divorce petition that several American media have had access to, the businesswoman pointed out that the actor: “has been engaged in intentionally squandering, depleting and/or wasting marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate“, so the economic mismanagement of the protagonist of Rocky has made the couple decide to go their separate ways.

The veteran and consolidated couple has put an end to a relationship where work and professional paths have prevented them from spending time together, so together with the mismanagement of the act, it has made JEnnifer Flavin made a move and decided to put an end to to your romantic relationship.