Summary of the match Wolves vs. Newcastle (1-1); Jiménez’s goal disallowedHalftime

The Mexican striker, Raul Jimenezcontinue in big plan with wolverhamptonbecause although his team let go of the victory at the last minute against newcastlehis performance was very good this Sunday, in which he only lacked the goal, since the one he scored was annulled.

Newcastle equalized at 90′ 1-1, nine minutes after the VAR knocked down the goal of Mexican wolfso Wolves have to settle for just 2 points, while their rival has 6.

Jiménez had two powerful shots in the first half, but they failed to end in a goal thanks to the intervention of the goalkeeper on both occasions.

He even had an assist that seemed perfect, but Nunes failed to finish.

Wolves’ goal came until the 38th minute, when Ruben Neves He shot low with his right foot from outside the area after a pass from Gonçalo Guedes, thus Raúl’s team won.

However, Newcastle would have possession, a team that did not call the other Mexican Santi Munoz.

Even so, in counterattack at 81′, Jiménez scored a great goal for the 2-0 and celebrated as a pirate once againbut the pleasure did not last long, since Neto had committed a previous foul before sending the pass to his partner, so the VAR annulled it.

And when they already savored the three points, at 90′ Allan Saint-Maximin made the tie 1-1 sending a right footed shot from outside the box to the right side of the goal; then 10 minutes were added, but nothing happened to affect the score.

