Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, surprises with a luxurious bag at 4 years old | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

The little girl wore a thousand dollar piece at an event of her mother

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Despite his young age, Stormi Webster has become one of the most stylish girls thanks to its spectacular outfits who have even stolen prominence from Kylie Jenner in some of the events that have had the presence of both.

On this occasion, the daughter of businesswoman and Travis Scottaccompanied his mother to the launch of the new line of kits for lips of kyliecosmetics, wearing an expensive bag of the Attico brand.

Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner wears a luxurious bag

The eldest of the Webster Jenner family, shine by appearing at the event wearing a shiny silver outfitwhich according to Daily Mail was made to measure, accompanying it with white tennis shoes and the luxurious piece, whose value is one thousand dollarsapproximately 20 thousand Mexican pesos.

According to the British media, it is the ‘Friday’ mini handbag that belongs to the exclusive firm originally from Milan who joins the incredible collection of the little girl at 4 years old.

As he has characterized his appearances in public, Kylie Jenner chose an outfit that will match her daughter’sopting for a mini dress with a deep neckline, glasses and sneakers, all in white.

This is Stormi’s luxurious lifestyle

Some days ago, Stormi accompanied the model during a trip to London for work reasons, where both enjoyed an afternoon of shopping at Harrods, a department store located in the center of the English capital.

The little girl is a priority for the couple regardless of their commitments Getty Images

Kylie Jenner He also shared a story through his official Instagram account in which the little girl can be seen accompanied by her famous dad and where wear a pair of diamond rings that he had given her.