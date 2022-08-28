stolen a private video with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez furious. A video of her went viral on social networks marriage to Ben Affleck in which the pop star and actress is seen performing an unreleased song while the groom was sitting on a chair. “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough” (“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough “), sings Lopez surrounded by a group of dancers. The artist didn’t like that video being shot and made available, as all the guests signed a nondisclosure agreement.

The video that angered Jennifer Lopez

“This video was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it, took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all get it from, also because we had non-disclosure agreements signed and we asked all the guests not to share anything about our wedding. This is our choice to share. Everything I publish privately is on the OnTheJLo site and is for sharing with my fans. Which I’ll do when I’m ready. This it was stolen without our consent and sold for money “wrote Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.