She is 40 years old, is a writer and cultivates a low profile – Revista Para Ti

She is the only female daughter of the actor, the result of her first marriage: we tell you who she is.

Tom Hanks He has been married for more than three decades with the also actress Rita Wilsonwith whom he had two children, Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.

What is less known is that the multiple Oscar winner had a previous marriage with Samantha Lewis (in 1978), with whom he had two children: Colin Hank (who is an actor) and elizabeth annhis only female daughter.

elizabeth ann He is currently 40 years old and keeps a very low profile. She is a writer and decided to get away from the cameras to focus on her.

Elizabeth participated in the films “Forrest Gump” (the opening photo of the note corresponds to the scene in which she appears in the iconic film) and “That you do” with her father, but then she left the film industry show and devote himself entirely to literature.

From her personal life it is known that she is married, but only that, since her posts on her Instagram account @eahanks are quite enigmatic.

Currently, Elizabeth publishes as a journalist in major newspapers, such as the Guardian, New York Times and Time magazine, among others. She also does podcasts and is preparing her first book for 2024.

