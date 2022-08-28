Shakira, the revelation on the secret history with Nadal

Shakira and Nadal, the news that went around the world.

The bombshell gossip comes at a delicate moment for both protagonists of this scoop.

While Shakira, in fact, is struggling with the difficult separation from Piquè, the tennis player is expecting her first child.

In this very complicated period for both of us, it appears a spicy gossip from the past which could cause upset for another couple in the show business.

At the expense, this time, could be Nadal and his current wife Mery Perellò.

The two met at school in 2005 and then moved on in 2019.

The gossip that is upsetting the fans, in fact, would be attributable to a period in which Nadal was already tied to his wife.

If for months, there was only talk of the betrayals of the footballer Piqué towards Shakira, his partner and mother of his children, now, it is the showgirl’s past that ends up at the center of the rumors.

The breakup between the two, and the gossip about betrayals, which are at the basis of the end of their relationship, are thrilling the Spaniards so much that they have pushed them to investigate the singer’s past, bringing to the surface some scoops that have remained secret for a long time.

Despite the separation, in fact, the Colombian singer and the Barcelona defender continue to fill the pages of the Iberian gossip column, day after day.

The latest revelation would attribute to Shakira, a secret relationship with tennis player Rafael Nadal, dating back to 2009.

At that time, Nadal was already linked to his current wife, while Shakira did not yet know Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Nadal the rumors about the alleged love relationship

The clandestine relationship would have been born on the occasion of the filming of the video clip “Gipsy”.

Rafael Nadal was chosen as the protagonist of the video along with Shakira and the two they began dating right on time.

At “América Noticias Noon”, in fact, the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin has revealed the secret relationship.

While for many the news turned out to be unexpected and unsettling, many others swore to have noticed in that video, the palpable understanding between the two.

In the video clip, the pop star Shakira and the tennis player Nadal, in fact, indulge in complicit glances, laughter and even a final kiss.

Clearly, all of this would be part of a script and follow the dynamics of the set but many have hypothesized something quite different.

According to rumors, in fact, it was not just fiction and to confirm it would be the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin who launched the news to “América Noticias Noon”.

At the moment, however, none of the interested parties have released any official comment on the news, confirming or denying the indiscretion.

Paparazzo Martin, in particular, explained that the two:

“They had an intense love affair.”

And he continued, adding:

“At the time everyone was talking about a liaison between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz but in reality the two have always been friends and she dated Nadal.”

At the moment, the parties directly concerned, as already mentioned, are busy with other personal events.

Shakira, is trying to come to an agreement with ex-partner Piqué, so as to definitively leave this bad story behind, and at the same time is trying to solve some troubles with the taxman.

On the other hand, Nadal is about to leave with the US Open and will soon become a dad for the first time.

This spicy gossip, in fact, could weigh like a boulder on Nadal’s relationship with his wife Mery and many wonder if the couple will be able to overcome this news and come out unscathed, or, if another chapter will open in the history of the separations of this hot summer.

The world of gossip now awaits the further developments of this story.