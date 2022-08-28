“Shakira and Nadal had an intense love affair”: the indiscretion that goes around the world launched by Jordi Martin

The Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin launched “the bomb” ad America Noticias Noon: Shakira And Rafa Nadal they would have had a clandestine affair. In 2009, when the Colombian pop star chose the tennis player as protagonist of the video clip of the song Gipsy. In the video, the two have a strong understanding and, between complicit glances and laughter, in the finale – albeit for script requirements – they even let themselves go to a kiss. All fake, of course. But it seems that Martin disagrees: “They had an intense love affair”, He assured. At the time, the singer did not yet know Piquewhile Nadal was already engaged to his current wife, Mery Perellòmet in 2005 and married in 2019. “At the time everyone was talking about a liaison between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz but in reality the two have always been friends and she dated Nadal, ”explained the paparazzo. At the moment the two have not denied the indiscretion. Struggling with the difficult separation from Pique, Shakira at the same time he’s in trouble with the taxmanwhile Nadal is at the starting line of the US Openwaiting to be a dad for the first time.