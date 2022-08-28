Shakira and Nadal “had a clandestine love affair”

Shakira loves sports, or at least sportsmen. After the long marriage with Piquenow comes the revelation of an alleged relationship between the pop star and the tennis player Rafael Nadalwhich dates back to 2009 and was told by the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin.

At the time the singer did not yet know Gerard Piqué while Nadal was already linked to his current wife Mery Perellò met at school in 2005 and then married in 2019.

The love at first sight would be according to what he says América Noticias Noon taken when the Colombian pop star chose the Spanish tennis player as the protagonist of her video clip, Gipsy. At the moment no official comments from interested parties.

The relationships of Shakira have been at the center of gossip for months when it comes to the betrayal of the footballer Pique towards the partner and mother of his children. Betrayals that were at the basis of the separation of one of the most glamorous couples in the world of entertainment and sport.

Shakira accused of tax fraud in Spain: prosecutors ask for 8 years in prison by Giovanni Gagliardi July 30, 2022



