Scott Disick feels he has been excommunicated from the Kardashian family

After the marriage of kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barkerthe relationship between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Scott Disick has changed.

If in the family’s previous reality show he was one more protagonist in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Mason’s father, Penelope and Reign, in this new scenario, has been relegated. According to a source close to Scott Disick, the relationship between him and Kourtney Kardashian have not been at the best time.

He even suggested that have become tense and that the family has “excommunicated” him, while his former partner focuses on his new relationship the drummer of Blink-182.

“Since Kourtney got married, she doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” the informant told Page Sixadding that “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.”

This led to Scott Disick replanting his friendships, and “regroup who your relationships are.” Despite this distance, another source assured that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex has been filming with the Kardashian family for what will be the second season of his new reality show.

In the first, the followers of the popular family had protested at the low presence of Scott Disick in the program. It was also striking how Kim Kardashian was the one who cared about her sister’s ex. Also, “The Kardashians” showed a conversation between Mason’s father, Penelope and Reign and Kris Jenner in which he stated that he felt “excluded” when she didn’t invite him to her birthday party.

We will have to wait how the reality show will show this new dynamic in the family, after the marriage of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in May.

Trailer for the second season of “The Kardashians”