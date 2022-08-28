Ruuf, the investment that unites Jobet with a former Tesla

That solar energy be massive at the residential level in Latin America. That is the goal they set for themselves. Domingo Garcia-Huidobro (31) and Tomas Campos (32), two Chilean entrepreneurs whose stories have been connected since 2009, in civil engineering from UC and then as employees of energy companies (they worked at AES Gener).

The first is coming from Harvard and the second from Berkeley and their goal is ambitious, they acknowledge: they want to install solar panels in 2 million houses in Chile and expand throughout the region through their startup Ruuf, which they released publicly this week.

through your signature they want to replicate what Solar City, the company of South African businessman Elon Musk, does (controller of Tesla) and Sunrun (USA), the largest in this field at an international level, even listed on the stock market. “It is what is coming with force,” says the dean of the UAI Business School, Juan Carlos Jobet, as he gets off his motorcycle in the offices of the house of studies on Santa María Avenue.

The former Minister of Energy, who is an investor and advisor to the startup Ruuf, He adds that: “70% of what we consume in Chile are imported fossil fuels, and the future is going to be electric, that is the solution to curb climate change and a good part of that is going to happen in homes.”

In the United States the market is US$ 16 billion of annual installation, and almost 4 thousand MW are only for the residential sector. In Chile, the solar array is 6,300 MW, and only 0.5% of that is on the roofs of houses. There is room to grow, the founders say.

For that, they raised US$ 800 thousand and this week launched their platform that connects clients with panel installation companies and lenders that will grant solar credits. They calculate that in an average house in Chile, where the electricity bill is $25,000, the assembly of the technology can cost $2 million.

Football leagues, fintech and solar panels

In 2015, when García-Huidobro was finishing college, one of his mentors, UC professor Hugh Rudnick, Ph.D. in electrical energy, invited him to work at his consulting firm, Systep. “I learned about electricity regulation and project financing and I fell in love with the ecosystem,” says the founder. So he created Helios Energia, his first startup. During the weekends he installed solar panels on the roofs of the houses.

At the same time, Campos founded Seven Sports, a company that organized sports leagues. He came to have a team of 20 people, 8,000 clients and sales of US$350,000. In 2017 he left aside the sports field and created Krip, a cashback fintech (return of money), which is still in force today.

However, none of them lived on this. Both worked at AES Gener in the area of ​​business development. During 2020 they decided to leave this job and go to study in the United States. García-Huidobro had the idea of ​​solar roofs in his head.

“I found that Helios was super hard to scale, I felt like I was putting efforts in the wrong place. Many people told me that they wanted panels but that they had no way to pay. Then I understood that there was an important pain that was not attacking. Of 20 houses that I visited, only one told me that yes, the big opportunity was to resolve the sale process and provide a financing solution, ”she says.

Jobet and DiCaprio

In July 2021, the Harvard student was convinced that he had to add Campos as a co-founder and together start a residential solar panel installation startup, but with an easy-to-use platform and with credits accessible to all. He went to Berkeley and rented a house 100 meters from his friend.

As they talked about it on the California-based university’s basketball court, “we realized how passionate we were about it,” they both say. Campos -who at that time worked in the international development area of ​​Tesla, Palo Alto, where he spent a year- decided to join the initiative. Then They put together a list of possible faces, advisers and investors so that their new business would have good influencers.

Among the characters were Juan Carlos Jobet and actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio. Jobet laughs at the coincidence: “I think it’s the first time I’m on the same list with Leo.” It was March 2022 and the former head of energy was invited to speak at the event that brings together all Chilean MBA students that would take place in Berkeley.

Both founders contacted a friend of theirs, Benjamín Maluenda, former head of the national green hydrogen strategy and Harvard fellow, to reach out to Jobet. He made an introduction to them and they thought the idea.

“I found out a bit about them, and during a break during those two days of meetings, Tomás gave me a five-minute pitch elevator (presentation). Then I got into the details, but in general I try to make decisions based on 80/20, where the most important things are. And there was the industry, the correct timing and the team”, recalls the commercial engineer. They made a video call on Zoom and he decided to come in as an advisor and investor.

The relationship with investors Beyond Meat and the dream of being Tesla

With the idea and the business model in mind, they went out to look for financing. Yes or yes, they wanted an investor from the United States and another from Latin America.

Earlier this year they contacted the Collaborative Fund (investors of Beyond Meat, a plant-based burger). They were quick conversations: in three weeks they signed a ticket, becoming the first Chilean firm in said portfolio.

At that time, at the international level, risk investments were being held back: the director of Y Combinator had warned that difficult times were coming and “winter had arrived in the markets”. And they were witnesses to this. They knocked on 70 doors -in Chile and the world- and only two said yes. About three months later they managed to close a second check, this time with the Brazilian Positive fund. They added angel investors to their three former bosses at AES Gener and raised US$800,000.

The ambition, they say, is to be a unicorn, create a large technology company, expand to Mexico or Colombia next year and Brazil in 2024 (it has 50% of this market in Latin America). They want to be the Tesla of Latam.