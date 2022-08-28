“Rude Fiorentina fans! On Cristiano Ronaldo …”

Napoli football news. Luciano Spallettitechnician of the Naplesspoke to the microphones of Dazn during the post-game of Fiorentina-Naples. Here is what is highlighted by CalcioNapoli24.it:

Interview Spalletti Fiorentina-Napoli

The words of Spalletti to Dazn at the end of Fiorentina-Napoli 0-0:

“Problems with the fans? But let’s talk about the game. Behind the Fiorentina bench they offend from start to finish, do you want to know what they say with children close by? An incredible rudeness, because they have children two meters away. But now let’s talk about the match, but behind the bench it works like this. Those behind the bench are rude by profession.

On the match: “Fiorentina play man against man. We weren’t good at finding the free man, losing several duels and several balls without being able to exchange in the middle of the field. Too many soft passages from behind.”

About Kvaratskhelia: “He played below the level of what he can do, he was stubborn in carrying the ball and struggled in tackling. But this ball here (referring to Lozano’s header on Kvara’s assist) can’t be wrong.”

On Raspadori: “He entered well, he created the movement which then allowed us to find him on the trocar. He was unlucky in a couple of conclusions that did not impact as he wanted. He does not suffer from the ball and is good between the lines , using the strength in turning on itself “.

About Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t have time to think about other things, because we play often and train every day. I still have to get this team fueled, because with the new ones we haven’t given the impetus we could have given. Does the club think about it? The club thinks about every situation that affects our players, I say that if a club offers you 100 million it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived, all the players have always been on the transfer market. ”

On disposals: “You did the math badly, because substitutes arrived at the height. Fabian, who never met, was replaced by Ndombele as well as Petagna with Simeone, Mertens with Raspadori and Insigne with Kvaratskhelia. There is a lot of work to be done. to do, in rediscovering the character and personality of the players who have gone away, from the coat of arms to the confidence in knowing how to engrave. We have made precise changes with the same characteristics, with more stimuli in wanting to highlight “.