“Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United until at least January”

MANCHESTER (England) – Regardless of the now established desire to move to another club, Cristiano Ronaldo should continue his adventure in Manchester United . An armed truce, except for sensational last-minute offers, but which in fact seems to put an end to one of the most important and talked about soap operas of this summer market session. To report the news is ASwhich explains how in the last week the hypothesis of seeing the Portuguese champion at the Atletico Madrid : contacts with i Colchoneros – explains the Spanish newspaper – they went out despite the approval of Simeone due to the disapproval shown by the fans and for the excellent performances of Alvaro Morata in pre-season friendlies.

Ronaldo-United, truce until the end of the World Cup

Ronaldo should therefore remain at the United, at least up to the repair transfer market. The technician Ten Hag – AS explains – he still seems not to have lost hope of being able to involve the Portuguese in his technical project, but he has already made it clear that he will not tolerate any lack of respect towards him and those in the locker room. A clear reference to the episode at the end of July, in the friendly between the Red Devils and the Rayo Vallecanowhen Ronaldo decided to leave the stadium early before the game was over, sending the Dutch coach into a rage. The Portuguese will therefore face the first part of the season aware of having very few chances to win the Premier Leaguebut he can still aim to go to the World Cup in Qatar with his Portugal (the only title he misses in his career) in the best possible conditions. Pending January, Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Old Trafford.