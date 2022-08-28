“Ronaldo to Juventus again”

Juventus transfer market, Gazzetta.it’s provocation does not go unnoticed: the reasons for the return of Cr7.

For a year now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s “stomach ache” as a well-established leitmotif has continued to monopolize media activity. And to think that last year, when his return to Manchester United took place a few days after the official closing of the trading session, many wished that the Five-time Ballon d’Or had (re) found its ideal habitat, in which to be able to express oneself at high levels away from looming pressures.

But if your name is Cristiano Ronaldo, you can’t be satisfied with the lack of access to the competition that more than any other has made you great: and so, since the Red Devils season ended, the Lusitanian forward has invited his powerful agent to find him a team that plays in the most coveted European stage. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the name of Cr7 has been approached from time to time to the various Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, who in reality have never deepened the question, stiffening once the Lusitanian phenomenon’s requests for engagement have been memorized. .

Transfer market Juventus, Ronaldo and the provocation of “Gazzetta”

And it was precisely the savings of 60 million gross that lightened Juventus’ coffers in a beneficial way, which at that point was able to calmly meditate on the Vlahovic coup, coming out into the open with Fiorentina in the second half of January. However, as reported by gazzetta.it, if the goal continues to be to win immediately, we might as well keep Ronaldo, one who is used to making 30 goals with disarming ease.

The season just ended was the first after 10 years in which Juventus has not raised a trophy: even the Cr7 palmares has not been updated, due to the evident difficulties of United, to which even the Ten Hag care seems to make corrections righteous. To hypothesize a Pogba-Di Maria-Ronaldo trio of acquisitions would be a masterpiece, and would allow Allegri to free himself even for a moment from the worry of the good game, guaranteeing Vlahovic significant growth margins, without obsessive pressures. However, as Rosea does not fail to point out, it is a mere provocation: the chances that Juve will decide to take Ronaldo back are close to zero, also because the Portuguese is a prisoner of an immense ego. And yet, Cr7 would like to get away, this time forever, from the golden shore of Manchester: in short, the one of a year ago risks turning into a divorce that … “we didn’t have to do”.