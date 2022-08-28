Robert Downey Jr: Why He Really Left The MCU Franchise | Iron-Man | Marvel | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since his first appearance in 2008’s IronMan, Robert Downey Jr became one of the greatest representatives of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thanks to his charismatic role as Tony Stark.

And it is that the eccentric character, who defines himself as “genius, millionaire, playboy and philanthropist”, it did not take long to win the hearts of the fans, as it was a key piece in the creation of the “avengers” and to defeat Thanos with his sacrifice in “Endgame”.

While the end of the character was the ultimate redemption of Tony Starkwho lived tormented by the chaos caused by his weapons, which is why he created Ultronthis would not be the only reason for his departure from the UCM.

Robert Downey Jr. and the future that awaits him after playing Tony Stark for 10 years. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHY ROBERT DOWNEY JR. LEFT MARVEL?

As it is remembered, during the final battle of the UCM characters against Thanos, IronMan manages to snatch the Infinity Gauntlet to the “Mad Titan” and, with a snap, defeats and disappears the villains, and then dies next to his wife Pepper Pots (Gwyneth Paltrow) and his fellow “Avengers”.

Along with IronMan, two “original Avengers” also had their closure: Captain America, who stayed in the past with Peggy Carter, and Black Widow, due to her sacrifice on Vormir.

Currently, Marvel plans to introduce Riri Williams as the new hero in armor, called “IronHeart”, which will appear in “Black Panther 2″, so Robert Downey Jr. is expected to come out of retirement to pass the torch to the character, something that the actor himself has ruled out.

IronHeart will be the new bet of Marvel Studios to continue the legacy of IronMan (Photo: Marvel)

“Playing Tony/Iron Man was difficult and I dug deep. I had an amazing 10-year career that was creatively fulfilling”, indicated the actor in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020.

In the same way, he would comment to Daniel Roth, in an interview published on LinkdIn, that he wanted to focus on his philanthropic work. “I’m no longer going to be lying around and sitting in my trailer between coordinations (of the scenes of the Marvel tapes)”, he pointed.

With this, the actor confirmed that his departure was not only about the closure of a stage at UCM, but also a change of scenery for the actor, who concentrated on new personal projects and humanitarian aid work.