Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and other celebrities who broke the stereotypes of maternity clothes

Fashion is constantly evolving and even more so when a trend is supported by a major celebrity Instagram/ @badgalriri Photo/ Jose Luis Pelaez Inc Instagram/ @kyliejenner

Some experts claim that the fashion It began with the appearance of homo sapiens, who dressed in the skins of animals that he hunted when in the Neolithic period the human being began to weave and spin. Others add that more elaborate garments, mainly made of linen, developed in Egypt. Even with an endless debate to define what is or is not, what is a reality is that it is in constant evolution and some celebrities have been forerunners of new trends that go beyond any idea unthinkable by conservatives on the subject, such as a pregnant woman wearing attractive lingerie.

The virality of the recent first pregnancy of Rihanna He was not only shocked by the news, because he was at the peak of his professional career and no partner was known to him. She was discreet in the first months of gestation and the revolutionary way in which she shared the news with her fans and the media made her name a fashion reference that, despite great criticism, has already been socially adopted by others. colleagues from the entertainment industry but especially in “women of everyday life”.

Although in previous decades the famous tried to hide their pregnancy throughout the process, currently they show it off proudly and innovate in the traditional dress code for a pregnant woman and there is no negative connotation, since the evolution of clothing has walked hand in hand with female freedom.

The singer became the main ambassador of the trend Instagram/ @badgalriri

In January 2022, a series of images published by international media such as DailyMail either Page Six caused a great uproar on the internet: Rihanna was expecting her first child and appeared next to her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. Although this alone could be considered enough argument for everyone to talk about the singer, her clothing became the central attraction.

An open pink feather trench coat so that you could appreciate -with all the intention- her “tummy”. A risky, but effective choice, which was finished off with ripped jeans from a sophisticated designer brand and several rhinestone necklaces. Dolce & Gabbana. Although it is clear that it is not the way in which any mother announces to the world that she is pregnant, the main reason being the economic issue, expose the belly It generated a great debate not only on social networks, but even in the fashion industry itself, which did not know whether to jump on the trend or fight for the traditional.

This is how she made her pregnancy known and became the first blow in her favor for imposing the free belly on pregnant clothes (Photos: Instagram/@badgalriri)

In April of the same year, the businesswoman from FENTY BEAUTY became the cover of the most important magazine in the world of fashion: fashion (USA). She once again reaffirmed that she was not willing to behave like a “normal” mom, and therefore, any dress code that she was already socially accepted and used would not fit with her work to revolutionize the industry. With a bodysuit Full red full of transparencies and necklines, high stiletto heels and the title “Rihanna plus one”, the singer again generated great controversies.

“To plan? She wouldn’t say planning, but it definitely wasn’t something she wasn’t planning. I don’t know when my body ovulated. We just have fun. And then there it was on the (pregnancy) test. My body is doing amazing things right now and I’m not going to be ashamed of it.. Right now we should celebrate,” he told the magazine.

Said Vogue cover became one of the best-selling in history (Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri)

After the decision of the most important editor in chief of fashion, to have the interpreter of world hits as Love on the Brain, Don’t Stop the Music Y Diamondson its most coveted cover, was a clear nod of approval for the trend of freedom in garments that has been reflected throughout the world, regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic position or, in this case, being pregnant.

Although in past generations Demi Moore set the trend, in the current generation Rihanna is at the moment the benchmark celebrity of the new fashion proposal, although what was done by the most famous family in the United States does not lose merit either, because contrary to what that more than one can think of their powerful empire, it must be recognized that each of the trends they propose or adopt thanks to their use and viralization in social networks generate an impact on the rest of the population.

The small, but already owner of an entire successful makeup franchise worldwide, Kylie Jenner has made each of her pregnancies a spectacle worthy of admiration, because although the formula of the mystery is repeated again, the deep necklines and garments that completely expose the belly have allowed normalize seeing a pregnant woman being sophisticated and radiant without the need to try to search some kind of censorship.

During her second pregnancy, the socialite promoted the trend on her Instagram account, where she is one of the most followed women in the world. Instagram/ @kyliejenner

kim kardashian She has not been left behind either, because her large tight latex costumes while she had her last traditional pregnancy -since she has resorted to in vitro processes, in addition to the controversial topic of “wombs for rent”- even became debated by specialists and not fashion, but health.

The concern that the tight clothes could hurt the baby was one of the constant questions that his followers asked themselves and that were resolved: if he could see some kind of repercussion on the health of the fetus, however in the case of everything had been done with advised designers who used materials that gave the optical illusion but did not harm.

The revolution in maternity dress code It has not only been something for North American women, because in Latin America it has also been presented, although clearly with a little less access to famous designer brands or accessories, being Natti Natasha one of the top representatives because during the last months of management she did not stop working, recording music videos and appearing at important ceremonies, with tops, short dresses, V-cut shirts and even body’s with circular cutouts that left her belly bare.

In Latin America, Natti Natasha is considered one of the greatest exponents of the trend (Photo: YouTube/ Natti Natasha)

This important revolution in the world of fashion promoted by various celebrities is only a small reflection of the importance of evolving and not only with the discourse, since there are so many spheres that cry out for a change, that this little needle in the haystack – such as this topic- make visible what a female majority is looking for and that the new generations have dared to materialize with their own professional careers or in their personal lives, areas that this discussion has brought together.

KEEP READING:

The horror film of the Freddy Krueger saga that became an emblem of the LGBT+ community

Christian Bale and his dangerous physical changes: the fabulous amount of kilos he gained and lost to act in 10 films

Secrets and intimacies of the days when Kim Kardashian was an assistant to Paris Hilton