Rights of Mexicans abroad have been left out of the legislative agenda: Lorenzo Córdova

All Mexicans should be able to access any type of vote: Claudia Zavala

The book “The extraterritorial suffrage of Mexicans”, by Víctor Espinoza, was presented at the Spanish Book Fair LéaLA

The full exercise of the political-electoral rights of Mexicans residing abroad is an issue that has been left out of the legislative agenda, warned the President of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova Vianello.

“The other Mexico does not seem to be, necessarily, on the priority agenda of public policies in our country, policies are still essential so that, hopefully, one day we can say that all Mexicans are equal in the exercise of our political rights. -electoral regardless of where we are and that is an objective that every full and functional democracy should consider”, he sentenced.

During the presentation of the book “The extraterritorial suffrage of Mexicans. Participation, political preferences and typology of remote voting”, at the LéaLA Spanish Book Fair, he lamented that during the open parliament exercise that is carried out in the face of a possible electoral reform, the subject was left out.

He added that the exclusion stands out given the inconsistency of large pending issues that remain in a community that exceeds 12 million people, according to estimates, and that has not managed to fully exercise their rights.

Córdova Vianello even recalled that one of the main inconsistencies that must be addressed is the existence of a migrant quota in the Chamber of Deputies that could not be elected by the community it should represent.

“This should be a bedside book for our legislators to deal with pending issues in this electoral matter, instead of trying to reinvent what works and works well, that even when it can be improved, it works well,” he said.

The different modalities of the vote should be available inside and outside of Mexico

Taking the floor, the Electoral Counselor Claudia Zavala, recalled that Mexicans living abroad will soon be able to exercise their right to vote in three ways: postal, electronic and face-to-face; however, she reiterated the possibility that any citizen can exercise any of the modalities, even those that today are limited outside the national territory.

These types of reflections, he added, are what allow the book to detonate, which even goes so far as to ask if this limitation is not a way of discriminating against a group of citizens in order to make political-electoral rights effective.

The Counselor also welcomed the study published by Víctor Espinoza to objectively determine electoral preferences and thanked the fact that the investigation could soon be extended to extraterritorial voting exercises in recent electoral processes, including the in-person vote that will be applied next year. .

“We cannot see the exercise and effectiveness of our rights, especially of those who reside abroad, if we do not see in what social context the great movements take place, especially because it is fear that has prevented us from immediately exercising our rights. these rights,” he said.

Extraterritorial vote with more than 41 experiences at the federal and local levels

Víctor Espinoza, author of the book, highlighted the importance of the extraterritorial vote, which already has 41 experiences in presidential, federal and local elections, and the phenomenon that this implies among the community.

He added that the book expands the objective knowledge of preferences and seeks to be a contribution to know what the political action of the Mexican diaspora is like to understand the difference with what happens inside the country.

The writer also took the opportunity to point out that despite the fact that the low participation in the extraterritorial vote is a constant, the data show that the information directly affects the increase in the levels of participation.

On his occasion, Rafael Fernández de Castro, Director of the Center for Mexico-United States Studies, said that the text provides a comprehensive analysis of all federal and local extraterritorial votes, while offering a typology of this vote, oppositional and non opponent, which allows us to understand the trends very simply.

He added that the migratory phenomenon is an issue that requires further analysis given the complexity it represents not only because of the particularities of each country, but also because of the different needs that they even face in the places where they settle.

During the moderation of the editorial presentation, the Executive Secretary of the INE, Edmundo Jacobo Molina, highlighted the objective that the INE editorial label has sought to be able to fill the gaps that commercial brands do not cover.

For this reason, he said, the institution has sought to choose texts that contribute to the discussion of public policies and, in this case, to the electoral actions that are required.

