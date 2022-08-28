Rating: how much did “PH We Can Talk” measure with the visit of Florencia Peña | DailyShow

Saturday August 27 “PH Can We Talk” had one of its best programs so far from Rating%3C/a%3E’%3E%20%20%3Ca%20href=”https://www.cronica.com.ar/diarioshow/tags/ Rating%3C /a%3E%3C/a%3E’%3E%20%20%3Ca%20href=”https:/www.cronica.com.ar/diarioshow/tags/%20%20%3Ca%20href=”https: //www.cronica.com.ar/diarioshow/tags/ Rating’%3E Rating%3C/a%3E’%3E%20%20%3Ca%20href=”https://www.cronica.com.ar/ dailyshow/tags/ Rating%3C/a%3E%3C/a%3E%3C/a%3E-concern-for-the-numbers-of-PH-Podemos-Hablar–20220508-0015.html” target=” _blank”>the sixth season, which began with some ups and downs in its rating measurements. the cycle of Andy Kusnetzoff led prime time from the beginning to the end of its broadcast, and maintained its position above El Trece, its main competitor in that time slot, which broadcast the movie “La Suspecha” with Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal and Viola Davis.

The guests on the Telefe program were Florencia Peña, Diego Poggi, Leticia Siciliani, Cucho Parisi and Álvaro Navia. The previous program, “Pasapalabra”, gave the cycle a good score to start the evening, exceeding 7.6 rating points.

Florencia Peña was a guest on “PH We Can Talk”.



As the minutes passed, those numbers grew and “ph we can talk” reached 9.2 rating points, while the film by El Trece was at 5.2 points. As a general average for the night, Kusnetzoff’s cycle obtained 7.5 points and It was the most watched of the day.

“PH We Can Talk” was the most watched on Saturday.



.