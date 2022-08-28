Ramos Rizo points out ‘appalling’ error of the referee in expulsion to Dani Alves, who was left in yellow

The specialist pointed out that the whistleblower made a serious mistake when showing the red card to Dani Alves, but after the review, it was not even a fault

Daniel Alves received his first expulsion in Mexico, during the defeat of Pumas 1-3 against Chivasbut after a silent review, the whistler withdrew the red cardboard and left in yellow the lack

However, for the specialist ESPNFelipe Ramos Rizo, the Brazilian didn’t even miss it and described the central referee’s decision as ‘appalling’.

The VAR saved to Daniel Alves of his first expulsion in Mexican soccer. Diego Montaño, central referee of Chivas vs. Pumas, he had shown the Brazilian the red card, but he finally corrected and booked him.

The action was presented at minute 82, at which time Daniel Alves he slid to take the ball away from Alexis Vega. Diego Montaño reacted immediately and ran to show the red card to the Brazilian, who smiled at the referee’s decision.

Given the demands of the footballers of ChivasDiego Montaño prevented the actions from resuming, he held his ear to listen through the headband and, without seeing the play on the screen of the VARchanged the red card for the yellow and even joked with Daniel Alveswho smiled at the whistler.

“Frightening the expulsion of Daniel AlvesWell, it’s not even a fault, and to cover up his big mistake, he admonishes him for no reason, this is Mexican arbitration,” Felipe Ramos Rizo wrote on his social networks.

Dani Alves received a red card, but after a review he was booked. imago7

The specialist pointed out in Picante Soccer that the whistler even broke the VAR protocol, because to change the decision of the expulsion to the Brazilian he had to go to the VAR, but it was not like that, since he received the instruction to change the card for a review silent.

It is the second yellow Daniel Alves sum in Mexican soccer. The first was shown to him by Oscar Macías Romo at 32 minutes of the duel between Atlético de San Luis and Pumas, in which the university team lost 3-2 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez.

With the loss against Chivas, Cougars fell to penultimate place with nine units, after one win, six draws and four losses, only above Querétaro, which has seven units, the product of one win, four draws and seven falls.

The next game of Cougars It will be on Saturday, September 3, the day they will visit Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.