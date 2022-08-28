Rafael Márquez debuts with victory with Barca Atlétic in the First Federation

The former defender guided his team to a last-minute win against Castellón in the Spanish Third Division

Rafael Marquez debuted in the First Federation, the third category of Spanish soccer, with the Athletic Boat and he did it with a 3-2 victory over Castellón. With goals from Estanis, Ilias Akhomach and Chadi Riad, it was how the culé team kept their first three points of the year.

“Victory. The first three points stay at home thanks to a last minute goal”, put the official Barca B account on Twitter after Cadi Riad scored the tiebreak goal at minute 96.

It was on July 14 when the Catalan team announced the news that the Mexican defender was coming to the team as coach and, since then, he had six preparation games, of which he won four and lost two.

The Barcelona Y Rafael Marquez reached an agreement for the incorporation of the former Mexican player as coach of the Barca Athletic the next two seasons, until June 30, 2024, as reported on Thursday by the Barça entity.

Thus, Marquez He will experience his second spell at the club, after being a first-team player for seven seasons, from 2003 to 2010.

Rafael Márquez guided Barca Atletic to their first victory of the season in the Spanish Third Division. @FCBarcelonaB

“There were seven wonderful years in my career as a footballer in which I achieved great things and now with the responsibility of being coach of the Barca Athletic. Happy, nervous obviously, and I will try to share my experience with all the boys”, indicated Rafael Marquez in institutional interview.

In the Barcelona, Rafael Marquez, As a player, he won 12 titles, including two Champions League titles, during the seven years he was with the Spanish team.

“Trying to emulate what the first team does, is the line we want to work on, show the style of play, try to always play in the rival field, recover as quickly as possible, be very vertical when attacking, have always in control of the match, having possessions but (also) better options (for goals),” he described Rafael Marquez to his team from football during his presentation as coach; now he achieved the first triumph of it.