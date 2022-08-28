Rafa Márquez’s Barça Atlètic defeats CastellónHalftime

Midtime Editorial

the era of Rafael Marquez in front of the Barca Athletic got off to an excellent start, as the subsidiary of Barça team managed to win 3-2 to the sports club Castellon. Estanis, Ilias Akhomach and Chadi were in charge of leading the Mexican team to a victory that they had to work on, since the visitors did not want to leave empty-handed.

The duel seemed to go totally for him. azulgrana boxthat Opened the marker with as much of Estanis just in the minute 12However, the visitors were determined to win their first duel in the First Federation 22/23.

The Castellon tied the minute duel 43 thanks to Dani Romera, which inspired his colleagues to turn it over to the marker through Calavera, who put the 2-1 in the electronic Four. Five.

Barcelona B replied

However, the cules They came out hungry for goals at the end of the break and, with the support of their people at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, the tie reached 66 thanks to Ilias Akhomacha footballer who has already proven himself with the first team.

But equipment of Marquez he wanted the three points more than his rivals and thus made it clear on the scoreboard when the center-back Charli Riad put the definitive 3-2 to 96.

The next duel of the First Federation in which they will be put to the test Marquez and its pupils will be the 4 of Septemberandwhen they visit the Alcoyan in the match corresponding to day 2.