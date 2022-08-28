private video with Ben stolen and spread on the net

Jennifer Lopez furious after a video which sees her as the protagonist with her husband Ben Affleck. The video in question shows the American pop star singing an unreleased song at her wedding and dedicating it to the Hollywood star. “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough” (“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough “), Jennifer Lopez sang, accompanied by a group of dancers, while Affleck enjoyed the performance reserved for him sitting on a chair.

Too bad that romantic moment should have remained absolutely confidential, at the behest of the same couple. So it was not seen that it was relaunched by the American site TMZ and, of course, it was then taken up by many other social media profiles, becoming viral. The matter was badly digested by Lopez, who explained in detail what happened.

Jennifer Lopez and the ‘stolen’ footage of her wedding. The star launches the accusation: “Theft for money”

The singer, definitely annoyed by the episode, has made it known that all the guests present at her wedding (held in Georgia last July after the symbolic ones celebrated in Las Vegas a few weeks earlier) signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding what would happen to the wedding event. Otherwise said, nothing should have come out of the party, neither photos nor videos, nothing at all. Jennifer Lopez addressed the issue by commenting on the video of the ‘discord’ posted by a page she fan of her:

“This video was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all get it from, also because we had non-disclosure agreements signed and we asked all the guests not to share anything about our wedding. This was our choice. Everything I public about my private is on the OnTheJLo site and it is material that I love to share with my fans. Which I’ll do when I’m ready. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money ”.

So now it is a hunt for those who have transgressed the will of the spouses who had expressly asked the wedding participants not to let anything escape from the party, which, as mentioned above, took place in Georgia, last July, at a distance of about three months from the official engagement.

The absence of Casey Affleck, Ben’s younger brother, made a lot of noise at the wedding. According to an official note, the actor and director would not have been able to leave Los Angeles, where he usually lives, as he would have been held in California by private and professional commitments.