Premieres Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin: This week the series event of the year and an adaptation of a classic with Matt Damon and Jude Law – CINEMABLEND

The month of August ends and September begins, the month of going back to school. But don’t worry, because Prime Video is planning the premiere of one of the most anticipated series of this 2022 so that the return to the routine is not so tedious.

But there are also premieres for the most movie buffs, such as an adaptation of a classic starring Matt Damon and Jude Law or a movie from the 80s starring Richard Gere that you should have already seen.

We leave you below with all the premieres, both movies and series, that They arrive at Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of August 29 to September 4:

PRIME VIDEO





-SERIES-

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power



Middle-earth returns and this time it does so in television series format. Prime Video premieres this fiction set in the Second Age of Sun, which ranges from the resurgence of Sauron, through the creation of the Rings of Power, the war of the Elves against Sauron and ending with his well-known defeat.

Premiere: september 2

HBO MAX





-FILMS-

Small details



The thriller starring Jared Leto and Rami Malek follows the story of Deke, a sheriff from Kern, California who decides to join forces with Los Angeles Sheriff Baxter to catch a serial killer.

Premiere: August 30th

MOVISTAR+





-FILMS-

lunatics



The story is based on one of Germany’s most popular books. The animated film follows Pete, a boy who embarks on a magical journey together with Mr. Zoomzeman and the Sandman. All in order to rescue his little sister.

Premiere: September 3

butter







This wacky comedy follows the citizens of a small Midwestern Iowa town who hold a somewhat peculiar competition every year: modeling the best butter sculpture.

Premiere: August 31

Good luck, Big Leo.







The story follows Nancy Stokes, a retired and widowed woman who decides to give her life a twist to give it a little color. Despite the fact that she is over 60 years old, she decides to fully enjoy her sexuality.

Premiere: september 2

Premiere: 4th of September

FILMIN





-FILMS-

The talent of Mr. Ripley



Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, the story follows young Dicki Greenleaf, the same one who enjoys la dolce vita thanks to his father’s fortune in the company of Marge Sherwood. For this reason, his father asks Tom Ripley to bring his son back.

Premiere: August 31

American Gigolo



The story revolves around Julian Kay, a professional gigolo who, thanks to him, has managed to achieve a high standard of living. Although he lives carefree, everything changes when he agrees to spend two hours with a seemingly normal couple.

Premiere: August 31

