Piqué and the new girlfriend Clara: Shakira’s request
Gerard Piqué has officially filed Shakira: the footballer today is completely taken by his new girlfriend, the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. After the gossip of the last period, the two came out in the open on the occasion of a wedding of some friends. Piqué and Clara they showed up at the event hand in hand, accomplices and close-knit. Photos posted by Hola! that would have made Shakira suffer a lot who, according to what we read in the Spanish press, would be completely destroyed by the choice of her former partner. The pop star would still be very in love of the player, he would try to save their relationship to the last but in vain.
Shakira’s last request to Piqué
Apparently Shakira would have asked a Pique from keep Clara Chia Marti away from her children Milan and Sasha, who are nine and six years old respectively. In fact, the children have already met the girl: last July, at a video game fair, Gerard presented the woman as a friend and collaborator of her. After this meeting Shakira he expressly requested that further contact be avoided between his heirs and Clara. He request that Piqé could refuse: already in recent days the Barcelona defender he broke the agreement with the musician, the one that expected to wait a year before showing up with new partners.