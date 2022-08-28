Piqué and the new girlfriend Clara: Shakira’s request

Gerard Piqué has officially filed Shakira: the footballer today is completely taken by his new girlfriend, the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. After the gossip of the last period, the two came out in the open on the occasion of a wedding of some friends. Piqué and Clara they showed up at the event hand in hand, accomplices and close-knit. Photos posted by Hola! that would have made Shakira suffer a lot who, according to what we read in the Spanish press, would be completely destroyed by the choice of her former partner. The pop star would still be very in love of the player, he would try to save their relationship to the last but in vain.