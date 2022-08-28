PHOTOS| Pure love!: They catch Ben Affleck giving food in the mouth to Jennifer Lopez on a romantic date

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are enjoying a romantic second honeymoon in Italy, after their lavish wedding on August 20, surrounded by family, friends and A-list celebrities. This time, The couple has been captured in a sweet evening while the actor feeds the singer’s mouth.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker