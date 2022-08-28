PHOTOS| Pure love!: They catch Ben Affleck giving food in the mouth to Jennifer Lopez on a romantic date

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are enjoying a romantic second honeymoon in Italy, after their lavish wedding on August 20, surrounded by family, friends and A-list celebrities. This time, The couple has been captured in a sweet evening while the actor feeds the singer’s mouth.

Apparently, the two were enjoying a cookout on Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, the last stop on their never-ending honeymoon. As captured in the photographs, Ben was momentarily distracted from his own food to guide a spoonful of food into his wife’s gaping mouth.photographs that were captured by DailyMail.

JLo soon reciprocated the romantic gesture, before using a handy napkin to wipe her husband’s lips as they faced each other at an outdoor table. The pair were later seen kissing, before venturing out for shopping in Como, as they strolled hand-in-hand.

Jennifer was dressed in a relaxed day look, a long cream knit dress and matching hat. In addition, she wore platform espadrilles in a neutral tone that matched the rest of the outfit and a tribal print handbag. Beside her, Ben was in a white shirt, cream pants, and white leather sneakers.

Although the couple legally and surprisingly married in Las Vegas on July 16their three-day wedding weekend was their first opportunity for an official celebration with their friends and family, including Matt Damon, jane fonda Y Renee Zellwegerin addition to the children that both celebrities have.

Check here the photos of the romantic date of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:

