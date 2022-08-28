Paramount wants to turn Halo: The series into a franchise

While series like resident Evil crash after a single season, other adaptations to real image of video games like Halo they continue to give hope to the platforms that gave them an opportunity to grow.

Halo: The Series premiered its first season at Paramount+ in the United States on March 24 and from that moment it became one of the platform’s biggest hits, becoming the series they needed on their streaming subscription service.

Halo: The Series Creators Want It To Become A Franchise

the series of Halo It already has a second season confirmed, but things are not going to stop there. david nivinsdirector of content for scripted originals at Paramount+, has shared in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter his plans to further expand the franchise Halo.

“There’s so many different ways you can goDavid Nevins explained. “It’s also incredibly franchiseable. There are many different games. It has many possible addresses. Yes, [estamos] starting to think of it as a franchiseabsolutely”.

David Nevins has not yet revealed how they think keep expanding the universe Halo at Paramount+but his mention of all the titles in the video game saga Halo opens up many possibilities.

Despite everything, David Nevins not only sees potential in Haloalso believe that there other Microsoft video games that could become a franchise: “we have had a very fruitful collaboration with Microsoft. And so there are other things we are constantly thinking about”.

the series of Halo still does not have a release date in Spainalthough it is expected to be available on the SkyShowtime platform when it is launched in our country at the end of 2022, since it will cover the content offered by Paramount +.