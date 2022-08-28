Paraguay and the DEA: what is being designed?

On August 21, the Colombian magazine Changein a note by Alfredo Molano Jimeno, reveals: “A report from the Truth Commission shows that the capture of Jesús Santrich was a covert operation by the DEA, with the support of the Néstor Humberto Martínez Prosecutor’s Office, to induce Iván Márquez to repeat the crime.

One of the Truth Commission’s biggest revelations went almost unnoticed this week. A 56-page annex, entitled “The obstacles to the continuity of the peace processes in Colombia,” reveals unpublished details of the entrapment operation that ended with the capture of Jesús Santrich and the breakup of a sector of the FARC, led by Ivan Marquez. The commission was able to document the role played by Marlon Marín, nephew of the former chief negotiator of the FARC, in his intention to lead his uncle or, failing that, Jesús Santrich, to become involved in an illicit business that delegitimized the process. Likewise, the document makes it clear that the DEA designed the operation, carried out by Marín and the retired Army colonel.”

What designs the empire of chaos? Chaos. And context of political violence.

The embassies know that the governments of Paraguay and Uruguay are already lost, in different ways and for different reasons, but always and now especially, it is about destabilizing the institutional framework. And the image of the country! This was well-prepared highlighted by Mario Bergara in Macondoin good journalistic sacrifice of the program, because Bergara could not contribute much more than a splendid smile.

the infiltrators

It has already been written that “since the 1920s it is not possible to keep a citizen organization clandestine for a long time, without being in collusion with power or destroying it. If the money from crime does not end up in any of the organizations controlled in some way by the system, no one can confront a moderately informed power in the medium term, because – whether they are in a position to prove it or not – they know where it moves each. That is why, for eighty years, to make a business illegal is to mafia it and is to hand it over to its repressive apparatuses”.

Fifteen years ago, the declassification of the FBI documentary that Frank Costello, the greatest historical drug lord of cocaine trafficking, was an agent of the FBI itself was based on this assumption about the impact of technological development on the information of organizations. The business, since the lifting of the dry law, had brought them billions of dollars at current value, but with the declassification a new, more lucrative phase of the business began.

Since post-McCarthyism Hollywood, gangster movies have been a valuable by-product of the mafia business. With the declassification, Hollywood produced and released, in 2006, the film the infiltratorsby Martin Scorsese, from precisely the revelation, by declassification of official files in the United States, that Frank Costello worked for the FBI.

Scorsese’s treatment of Costello’s image was against a voluminous part of American mythology about gangs, that of Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition, with clandestine distilleries, extortion, the lucky Luchiano with brothels, the Calabrian Costello with timba and then clandestine drugs after the lifting of the dry law (“we are going to sell anything that is illegal” Costello had said when other families questioned the chances of success of a powder without smell, without taste, without culture , which at that time did not kill as much as adulterated alcohol; today, from different illegal drugs, 90,000 people per year die of overdoses in the United States).

In several mythical sequences, Costello in Los Angeles after the alliance with Eisenhower for the landing in Italy, when the Capone-style beasts finished collapsing, while the “gentlemen” like Luchy and Frank got ahead. Capone, turning Chicago into a bloodbath and living some golden years, because he was an organization man and not a lonely frontier like Dillinger, then Costello and Luchiano outdoing him. Frank agreeing with the Pentagon to release Luchy in exchange for cooperating in the fall of Mussolini. Capone couldn’t. He was a fascist. His people on the peninsula and in Sicily worked with the Duce. So they released Luchy Luchiano. He was put on a plane to Casablanca, Morocco, while the Germans issued a statement from the Goebbels propaganda service that read: “For a few days now the well-known American gangster Humphrey Bogart has been among the ranks of the US intervention army. That is the low morale of our enemies, the allies.”

“Of course I talk to the FBI,” says Jack Nicholson, in a Costello cruel to the point of surpassing Capone’s image and racist to the point of hating Kennedy for being Irish and “black”, a Costello upgraded with state-of-the-art cell phones, executed at the end of the film, in a closing that refers us to the initial question that Nicholson asks a child at the beginning of the film: “Between the gang and the Police, what is the difference?” In the end they are all infiltrators because there are simply no infiltrators; it is simply the way to control the business itself, that of the system. Not even the Chinese government delegate who appears in the microprocessor trade is really an insider. Just in case an intruder.

The film won all the well deserved Oscars and proved with the box office takings that the real deal is always starting. The image of the drug dealer yielded even more than the drug dealer himself.

In the soap operas that my mother watched, love had the “face of a woman”, the narco had the face of a lumpen or, in any case, from Nicholson’s Costello to any of the fart Netflix series, of a boy from a poor neighborhood and always (Costello was Calabrian after all), always Latino.

It is extremely rare that in a business that has the body and soul of its distribution among WASPs (white Anglo-Saxon Protestants), the twenty bosses made visible are Latinos (God Pentecost!).

On a national Uruguayan scale, the same thing happens. An ex-convict came to cover the image of “the rural producer”, which he titled The country about the trafficker of the six tons of cocaine seized in 2019, in the largest Uruguayan customs controller procedure in history. The drug trafficker, who doesn’t know?, is from Borro and was infiltrated in the ranch.

According to the US Federal Reserve, one million dollars, in one hundred bundles of one hundred thousand bills, weighs ten kilos. According to the press, the cocaine seized from the rural producer was worth 1.3 billion dollars. In other words, it weighed thirteen tons, eight tons more than commercially cut soybeans. It is absolutely certain then, that the gurus of Borro, Casabó and Pueblo Victoria have also infiltrated financial institutions. Though The country He did not mention it, surely it was necessary to resort to some financial service for the collection. Or did the thirteen tons of bills enter through the passages of Cerro Norte or Casavalle? In a wheelbarrow to the edge there are 13,000 million trips.

dispute the market

Cocaine, when it was made illegal, was a practically unknown substance, which could only be used by someone very sophisticated like Sherlock Holmes. It was the symbol of sophistication. “To whom are we going to sell something that has no color, aroma, flavor or culture, that euphoriates and excites without sedating or hallucinating or hallucinates and sedates without euphoriating or exciting,” said the other capos. “If it’s illegal, we’re going to sell it,” Costello told them. In twenty years, cocaine will be the coffee of the Americans.” You know what followed. They did excellent business. Not only economic, they knew how to take advantage of drug trafficking networks for counterrevolutionary operations around the world. Until they began to kick the DEA out of countries where, due to too many wars, they couldn’t open new fronts or invade and kidnap the president like they did with former DEA agent Noriega in Panama. First it was Chávez who kicked it out of Venezuela, then Evo Molares from Bolivia, then Rafael Correa from Ecuador, who also dismantled the Manta base and successfully denounced the fumigations worldwide.

Mujica legalized marijuana to take away the market from illegal drug trafficking, which causes more damage than drugs, and even more so with the false “war on drugs” of Plan Mexico and Plan Colombia, which were designs of chaos and political violence against those countries. , with more than a million deaths as a result, but just as when alcohol was legalized, after the dry law, the financial groups that launder the money and keep the lion’s share of organized crime, find other businesses. To prevent trafficking from becoming mafia, all drugs should be legalized. We are old enough to decide for ourselves and, ultimately, committing suicide is also a right, but as long as there is a business in laundering black money, there will be organized crime. Are we going to legalize kidnapping?

If we want to walk safely down any street in the city at any time, just as they do in China or Cuba, the only thing we have to outlaw without fail is private banking, money laundering. It’s called socialism. Other magic does not exist.