Paige will be involved in a wrestling match again

Saraya-Jade Bevis, known in the professional wrestling world as Paigewill make his return to the ring to work as referee in the match between Zak Zodiac and Roy Knight on October 15 at the event of the promoter WAW (World Association of Wrestling).

In the last show of WOW, Roy Knight betrayed Zak Zodiac in a match in which the company’s European Championship was on the line. After what happened, Paige appeared on the giant screen to give her opinion on the matter and confirm her appearance on the date set to perform the functions of special referee.

World Association of Wrestling, promoter of the property of the family of the future ex-wrestler of WWE, already confirmed his return “home” on June 20. will be part of Frightmare IV on October 15, the first booking announced since revealing that he was leaving WWE before his contract expired on July 7.

Paige has not competed since December 2017, where absolution, a group consisting of Mandy Rose, Paige and Sonya Deville faced Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks, ending the match in no contest. Since then Paige has been dealing with several neck injuries that have not allowed him to return to competition. The fighter has not given up in all these years, especially after seeing how other great talents overcame very complicated injuries to return to competing on a regular basis, such as Edge or Daniel Bryan.

