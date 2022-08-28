Opinion | when we were the best

There was a time when we knew we would be the best. That time, yesterday, when our magical way of seeing the world made us unbeatable. Thought didn’t play dice, it just meant that when I put on a shoe box with two holes to see through, a tight t-shirt and a bathing suit, I was Iron Man; ladies and gentlemen, with all of you Tony Stark with his powerful weapons designed by himself. Sometimes the adventure took me to be Thor and, with all conviction, I dressed appropriately. A true mutant, strange things, like a Stranger Things, but, really.

There was a time when I was the top scorer in the First Division of football. Nobody like me had managed to emulate so exactly the dribbling, the centers and even the bad temper of Juanito, the Madrid player. I came, in an enviable split of personality, to also manage to be the mini Me de Pirri, took free kicks like him and had his personality and elegance on the pitch.

However, I left all that because I had to fill the hole left in the hearts of so many people by the separation of the Beatles. His music would never die, but a lefty like me could not do less than sign for EMI and give my audience melodies comparable to I want to hold your hand and, to do something different, choreograph steps on stage like the Shadows or the Four Seasons. I was the one who sold records like there was no tomorrow but, above all, I dazzled an audience that filled football stadiums or places as unique as the Olimpia in Paris or I became fashionable in London’s Convent Garden. And yes, I didn’t sing or play at the Falla, not even a little bit.

All that success passed to a better life as a result of a collection of texts, both in prose and in verse, that captivated readers. best sellers at discretion, prizes everywhere. I had become one of the best writers in my area, a recognition that gave me great fame as a kind, cultured man with an overflowing imagination, as witnessed by those magnificent books, those exciting novels, that poetry that distilled so much love. so much feeling That time was annulled by the commitment to others, the commitment that led me to politics and from it to being the President of the Government of Spain. The masses were inflamed with my speeches, the rallies were filled with fervour, really exciting videos were made where my most human side came out. The management was complicated but constant, I worked like no one had ever done before. I supported great social initiatives, I understood like no other the aspirations of a people that deserved the opportunity to reach a New Deals. He was full, exultant.

I was a great teacher, a first-rate educational psychologist, the best partner, the best son, the best father, the most desired friend… there was a time for everything. We all have our time.

Once again, as always, I say what Clint Eastwood said to Meryl Streep in The bridges of Madison: “I had old dreams, none of them came true, but it was good to have them.” And yet, even if it seems like an extravagance, in its own way they did come true.

There was a time when you also dreamed, surely we would coincide in some of those dreams, surely, also, many were not fulfilled, but now, when you look back, you realize that dreams are part of your biography, you are not Nobody if you didn’t have dreams. Dreams are realities in another dimension. Don’t spoil it, if you don’t have dreams now, enjoy all the ones you had. All those illusions, all those dreams, all that life.