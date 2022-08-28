Oh my God! Britney Spears made her children cry when they saw her

The pop star married actor Sam Asghari in June, but had sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and reportedly enjoyed bringing them along. to movies when they were younger, but commonly ended up “mad and crying” when he decided it was time to go.

Access our website

Fernando Flores, who was a bodyguard for the American interpreter, has recently revealed: “One of my favorite things was going to the movies, but Britney used to insist on leaving in the middle of the movie. She said: ‘Okay, it’s time to go.’ I’d tell her, ‘The kids want to stay,’ but she wouldn’t take no for an answer. The kids would get mad and cry.”

The former worker of the interpreter of ‘Womanizer’ – who regained control of his multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of his life after the guardianship that his family had imposed on him ended in November 2021 – stated that once she locked himself in his room while on a trip to Disneyland with his children, forcing him to call his father after he “refused” to come out.

This is how he told The Sun: “The children were crying and we had to call their father to ask him to fix it. I had two children of my own at the time – now they are 19 and 21 years old – so I felt very bad for those guys. I did what I could to entertain them. I even took my own kids out to play a couple of times. I always felt that once they were old enough, they would make a decision not to keep her.”

Fernando’s claims come weeks after the former dancer alleged that both Sean and Jayden decided not to go to Britney’s recent wedding and that she “hasn’t seen them in months.”

Kevin, who is now married to volleyball player Victoria Prince and gained sole custody of the children after Britney filed for divorce in 2006, said: “The boys have decided they’re not going to see her right now. They haven’t seen her in months. They’ve made the decision not to go to her wedding.”