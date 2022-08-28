Not even Rocky is enough: this is how a classic action movie legend is recycled into a superhero | icon

A mysterious and lonely garbage man defends a boy from some thugs, and this one begins to chase him and beg him to teach him how to fight like him. It could be the plot of a classic Sylvester Stallone movie, but it’s 2022, so this garbage man is not just any man: the boy thinks he could be Samaritan, a superhero who disappeared 20 years ago. The movie Samaritanreleased on Friday the 26th on Amazon Prime Video, is the new attempt by the star of Rocky (1976) for approaching the young audience in the middle of the Marvel era. And he is by no means the first: he is also present in the company’s universe, playing Stakar in the second installment of Guardians of the Galaxy (2017), and in the DC Universe, voicing the shark Nanaue from the suicide squad (2016). Back in the ’90s, too, before the real boom of superheroes hit the screen, she tested the waters with Judge Dredd (1995), at the time one of the great failures of his career.

The interesting thing about Samaritan, which Stallone himself has produced through his Balboa Productions label, is that, along with the superhero component, there is also a halo of old street vigilante stories and the social point that has always given personality to the actor’s filmography: a neighborhood environment and a broken family occupy the center of the narrative. Lead the superheroes to Stallone’s turf. Another peculiarity is that it is not exactly an adaptation, since the previous comic is a derivative made by the author of the script himself, Bragi F. Schut, before it was produced.

‘Samaritan’ is Stallone’s new effort to get closer to young audiences in the midst of Marvel’s cinematographic golden age.

Stallone, who this week has also been in the news for divorcing Jennifer Flavin, the woman with whom he had been married for 25 years, has shown great sagacity throughout his career in understanding fashion. Although the experiment Judge Dredd did not work for him, the movement made sense in a context where the two had triumphed Batman by Tim Burton (1989 and 1992) and the projects, never carried out, of a Spider-Man by James Cameron and a Superman by Burton with Nicolas Cage were announced. That superheroes were a potential niche for action stars was something that Schwarzenegger also saw, then his great competitor, who was interested in the same role. And the interpreter of Italian origin was, above all, one of the stars who best anticipated eighties nostalgia: he brought back the iconic characters of Rocky Balboa in 2006 and John Rambo in 2008 and, with them, led to the commercial resurgence of the.

The conviction with which the actor has bet on superheroes in recent years is not, either, something unusual. Actors from wrestling like Dwayne Johnson (which premieres in October Black Adam), John Cena (The peacemaker) o Dave Bautista (Drax in the Marvel sagas of Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor Y avengers) have been integrated into the ecosystem contributing their condition of strongmen. Vin Diesel, voice of Groot also in Marvel, tried it in 2020 with Bloodshot. Female action stars like Angelina Jolie and Michelle Yeoh similarly recycled their martial arts knowledge into Eternals (2021) and Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). And the counterpoint is put by Jason Statham, who in 2015 eloquently expressed to the Italian media I 400 Calci his lack of interest in this cinema: “Anyone can do it. I could take my grandmother, put a cape on her, they would put some chromes behind her and then some stuntmen would come in and do all the action.”

Tom Cruise, popular for his unconditional defense of being involved in the physical plane, has never participated in a superhero movie. In the image in a scene from ‘Mission Impossible 6’.

Playing the guy for the show

Can someone who was already a star in the eighties become the superhero more than three decades later? Doubles come in here. “It is normal for actors like Statham to see their movements limited by the techniques with which these films are shot,” Spanish film specialist Ángel Plana tells ICON. “But there are others who are empowered, especially if we talk about people as old as Stallone or Harrison Ford.” In Samaritan, where the action is pure fantasy and the henchmen are blown away, the main locks and the most complex movements that Stallone, 76, is seen doing, take place with him on his back, stuffed in a hooded coat; although, in other isolated moments, he can be seen making an effort to complete some choreography. “When you don’t see the actor’s face, it’s not him, it’s double. Obviously everyone is going to have to fake if the superhero needs to jump 30 meters or fly, but, in general, modern systems have made their work much easier”, explains Plana.

An actor popular for his unconditional defense of getting involved in the physical plane is Tom Cruise, who has never participated in a superhero movie. During the tribute paid to him at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded the Palme d’Or of Honor, Cruise justified his eagerness to take part in risky movements by saying that he always thinks “of the public and his experience”. To avoid as many digital effects as possible, the protagonist of Top Gun: Mavericklearned, and taught his co-stars, to pilot, as he told in The Graham Norton Show. This allowed him to “put the camera in places where you normally can’t.” This mindset is now his trademark: Cruise has his own design and execution collaborator, Wade Eastwood, with whom he has worked on all of his films over the past decade.

Jason Statham signs autographs at the premiere of ‘The Expendables 3’ in London in 2014. Dave M. Benett (WireImage)

“Tom Cruise sells very well that image of an actor who shouldn’t be doubled, but he is precisely one of those who have the most doubles,” explains Plana. “He’s very good, because he’s not scared and he can do a lot of the actions, which helps him dub better. He can make you skid, spin, go out at full speed… but then the specialist is the one who is going to go to the end most of the time, who is going to cause the accident or drive in a great way”.

Cruise’s own team distributes videos of shoots where he is seen hanging from moving planes or on top of 800-meter skyscrapers. “Everything is absolutely safe, if they do it it is because they have tried it a thousand times with their security systems and with other specialists of their weight. A production cannot risk Tom Cruise suffering the slightest mishap. In the famous scene Impossible Mission: Secret Nation [2015, donde Cruise se cuelga de un avión en pleno vuelo], he goes with a harness completely bolted to the fuselage. And of top gun I have seen a video and everything is so extremely well done that it seems that he is piloting it, but the fighter has two seats. The commander takes off and lands, but he can let you fly at a certain height without any problem, which is something that is also offered at affordable prices”.

The specialist, with a long career in Spanish cinema and at the head of a school with his name, the Ángel Plana School of Specialists, does not believe that the hegemony of superhero cinema or the intensification of digital effects must necessarily go against of the authentic spectacle, the action or the contribution of his guild. Plana, who has the saying that “thanks to the specialists, superheroes exist in the cinema”, considers that modern techniques can contribute to improving the level of what is offered, recalling that “at some point it is better not to use so much help digital and return to pure action”. And as an example of healthy coexistence in modern action cinema between great physical feats and CGI, he does not hesitate in his reference: the saga Fast&Furious, with Vin Diesel, Jason Statham himself, Dwayne Johnson or John Cena. “They are proof that the spectacular is not being lost. You look at the movies and there is nothing more impressive. It’s thanks to all the technology behind them.”

Vin Diesel as a superhero in ‘Bloodshot’ (2020).

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.