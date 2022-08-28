Nope!’: Jordan Peele pulverizes the ‘blockbuster’ of the summer – Ramona

Jordan Peele, director known for the disturbing existential horror fables Let Me Out (2017) and Us (2019), both about the structural racism of American society, manages with his third film, Nope!, to curl the curl of his tense gaze with a scary movie out of any norm that deconstructs the summer blockbuster through a daring crossover of genres and cinematographic references.

In Peele’s imaginary, built with a powerful glue made of humor, strangeness and furious suspense, overlapping generational references range from the apocalyptic Signs, by M. Night Shyamalan, to Jaws, the Steven Spielberg classic that transformed the movie of the summer and the film industry and whose unforgettable Captain Quint, that Ahab-like character immortalized by British actor Robert Shaw, receives here an explicit tribute through the figure of a veteran cinematographer obsessed with analog hunting.

Although in Nope! the threat is not exactly animal, but extraterrestrial, the entire film is crossed by an animalist reflection that is announced from the quote from the Old Testament that opens the film (“I will throw filth at you, I will make you vile, I will make a spectacle of you”) and unfolds in the two episodes of animals surrounded by a camera. One of them, that of the chimpanzee on the television set, extremes that biblical threat that seems to find all its meaning in the nonsense of the present.

From his debut film, Peele dives into the unconscious of his country’s history to confront the viewer with his unbearable violence. In Nope! The strange events that come from the sky take place on an old Hollywood movie horse ranch run by a family of black cowboys. A father and a son played by Daniel Kaluuya survive in the middle of the desert like an island in an industry where nobody wants anything real anymore, not even a horse, while they claim their blood as the founders of a languishing industry. The reference to pioneer Eadweard Muybridge and one of the black horsemen from his famous moving images is key. Although nobody remembers his name, the black man was already there, galloping towards nothing, before anyone else.

Peele organizes a film whose immersive extraterrestrial abstraction evokes the curse of Melville’s white whale from the land-art of Christo, an artist famous for wrapping emblematic places and monuments with kilometers of fabric. The mix results in a crazy and challenging film, whose metacinema nods include a film noir classic like The Maltese Falcon or Hitchcock’s Death on His Heels, but above all they are anchored in the inexhaustible The Wizard of Oz and the tornado popular culture. A summit of the journey towards the strange that Peele connects with the Spielberg film that widened the runway of UFO movies, Third Kind Encounters. And everything from the iconography of the western in the era of Black Lives Matter. nope! It is, in short, an uncomfortable and strange fantasy that only a director with the daring talent of Peele is capable of turning into the distorting mirror of an equally surreal and strange society.