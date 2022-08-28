Nominees and how to vote at the 2022 MTV Video Awards

The next August 28 will be held MTV Video Music Awards 2022 and fans can’t wait to see who will be the winners of the various categories. Many put the Korean band BTS as a favorite, while urban music fans want Bad Bunny to sweep the awards.

MTV VMA 2022: nominated artists

​

best new artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

summer song

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“Left and right” – Charlie Puth feat BTS Jung Kook

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“Wait for u” – Future, Drake and Tems

“Late night talk” – Harry Styles

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Grand” – Kane Brown

“Big energy (remix)” – Latto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled

“About damn time” – Lizzo

“Numb” – Marshmello x Khalid

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Sunroof” – Nicky Youre, dazy

“I like you (a happier song)” – Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Biscuit” – Rosalia

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

best album of the year

“30″ – Adele

“A summer without you” – Bad Bunny

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

“Certified lover boy” – Drake

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

group of the year

BLACKPINK

bts

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

SilkSonic.

video of the year

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Way 2 sexy” – Drake, Future and Young Thug

Shivers – Ed Sheeran

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Industry baby” – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

“Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo

“All Too Well” – Taylor Swift







Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock with you”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “Abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU that”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

best collaboration

Drake, Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 sexy”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold heart (PNAU remix)”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalia and The Weeknd – “Fame”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

best pop video

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”





best hip hop video

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future, Drake and Tems – “Wait for u”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95″

Latto – “Big energy”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?”

Pusha T and Diet Coke – “GOOD”

best rock video

Foo Fighters – “Love dies young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black summer”

Shinedown – “Planet zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative Video

Avril Lavigne and blackbear – “Love it when you hate me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW – “Emo girl”

Måneskin – “I wanna be your slave”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker – “Grow”

best latin video

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Titi asked me”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da getto”

Best R&B Video

Alicia Keys – “City of gods (part II)”

Chloe – “Have mercy”

HER – “For anyone”

Normani and Cardi B – “Wild side – keep cool”

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No love (extended version)”

The Weeknd – “Out of time – XO”





Best K-Pop Video

BTS – “Yet to come (The most beautiful moment)”

ITZY – “Crazy”

LISA – “LaLisa”

SEVENTEEN – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

TWICE – “The feels”

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The heart part 5″

Latto – “P*ssy. Streamcut”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Performance in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG

BTS-Minecraft

Charlie XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Long Video

Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles”

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666″

Kacey Musgraves – “Star-crossed”

Madonna-“Madame X”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Driving home 2 u”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

best photography

BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG

BTS-Minecraft

Charlie XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox





best address

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh my god”

Doja Cat – “Get into it (Yuh)”

Drake, Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest pie”

Better visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The heart part 5″

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest pie”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

best choreography

BTS – “Permission to dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs and The Weeknd – “Tears in the club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wildside”

best edit

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get into it (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalia – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

MTV VMA 2022: how to vote for your favorite artist?

​

Although most categories are now closed, you can still choose the best new artist at https://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/best-new-artist. Starting this Saturday, August 27, the album of the year group will also be available so you can vote for your favorite album.