nobody uses this part of its catalog, but still the company will continue to invest in it

Netflix seems to want to compete with the great gaming services of PlayStation, Microsoft and Google.

Netflix is changing a lot in these lasts months. While HBO and Amazon Prime have invested in big productions like House of Dragons Y The Rings of Power, Netflix changes have nothing to do with new releases. The streaming platform proposes a redesign of your planswith a cheaper option and with ads to attract new subscribers to the service.

The main attraction of the platform continues to be the series and movies, with Sandman being the latest powerful premiere on the platform. However, the future of Netflix will not focus exclusively on that sectoror so they are trying.

A lot of people have no idea, but Netflix has them available for free. several exclusive video games for subscribers. When we think of Netflix, video games do not come to mind, but the company wants that to change. The games offered by the platform they are fun and good quality, but it seems that the format has not caught on with its audience. Still, they don’t give up. Quite the contrary, Netflix has released a job offer looking for professionals in the video game sector, in particular cloud gaming experts.

Netflix does not give up and wants its share of the cake in the video game sector

The company is looking for a security product manager with experience in handling “cloud gaming challenges”, a rendering engineer with experience in “cloud game services” and other related positions. in some statements to TerchCrunchNetflix defends that it is always on the hunt for new talent, but that at the moment they cannot offer more information about new services:

We’re always looking for great talent to join our teams and are constantly exploring new product opportunities to enhance our member experience. We have nothing else to share at this time.”

This strategy can be the last bullet in the chamber on netflix to connect with the public that loves video games. The big companies in the sector such as PlaStation or Microsoft or even Google (Stadia) have been investing in this technology for years, with Xbox being a benchmark with the Xbox Game Pass service.

Cloud gaming lets you run any video game no hardware equipment required, since the image is transmitted through the cloud. This fits right in with the way Netflix users consume their content, and opens up a range of very interesting possibilities in that industry. The streaming platform has invested in developers and now it seems that it is ready to start building the foundations of the service. However, everything points to it will be a long process and of which we will not have news in a long time.