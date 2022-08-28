Nintendo and Mattel could launch a new set of UNO from the Mario movie

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

We have good news for all lovers of card games, especially for those who are waiting for the new movie of Mario Bros.since it has just been leaked that Nintendo and Mattel would be planning to launch a new set of UNO on the occasion of the feature film.

This is the currently available UNO set

As you surely know, there is currently a set of cards with the characters of the Mushroom Kingdom, which can be obtained in almost any wholesale store at an approximate price of $99 MXN.

Now, it seems that Nintendo wants to continue offering official collectibles and, according to new information, has teamed up again with Mattel to release one more set of UNO, but with the characters that we will see in the animated Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt.

Here you can see it:

Mattel and Nintendo signed a partnership for the launch of the UNO card game themed from the film SUPER MARIO BROS. in March 2023 (via Amazon – https://t.co/OE89jc0s32) pic.twitter.com/EM81uVJDtI – ‘Necro’ Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) August 27, 2022

As you could see, it was thanks to a new listing on Amazon found by the well-known Twitter user necrolipe, that it was revealed that Mattel would be launching a set of UNO from “Super Mario Bros. Movie”, an article that does not have images but points to a March 2023 release.

We will have to wait to find out if the new UNO set is confirmed, since at the moment it is still a rumor and it is not known for sure if the item shown on Amazon is an official one.

We remind you that, in addition to Chris Pratt as Mario, the plumber’s next film will feature Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and Jack Black as Bowser, once it opens in April 2023.

Would you like a new set of UNO? Tell us in the comments.

