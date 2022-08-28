Neymar goes against Mbappé, Messi in silence

It is never easy to manage a team of many champions and now Galtier knows it. The PSG has many champions, especially in attack: obviously the eight-time Ballon d’Or stands out Lionel Messi but there are also Neymar And Mbappé. Precisely the latter two, in the match they won against Montpellier 5-2, were the protagonists of a curtain that has become a case in France.

Psg, what happened between Neymar and Mbappé

Mbappé missed the first penalty given to PSG in the first half. Galtier was clear in the post-match: “The first penalty taker is Mbappé, the second Neymar. And tonight they respected the hierarchy ”. The French was wrong and it did not go unnoticed that no comrade consoled him, not even his friend Neymar.

The referee yesterday also awarded another penalty in favor of PSG and this time Neymar showed up on the spot, who immediately took the ball and positioned it 11 meters from the goal. Mbappé, who was looking for redemption after the mistake, approached the Brazilian but he did the gnorripreferring to arrange the ball well rather than listen to his partner’s request. The penalty this time was beaten by the former Barcelona who made no mistake.

Psg, Neymar unleashed on social media

Mbappé went to cheer with the whole team, but surely he would have preferred to have at least Neymar’s attention, but he didn’t. As if that weren’t enough, iThe Brazilian after the match decided to like two unequivocal posts of two fans. The first: “Mbappé takes penalties only by contract. In no club in the world would Neymar be second. By contract, Mbappé is the owner of the PSG! ”. The second: “Neymar humiliated the goalkeeper again with a penalty. Mbappé made a mistake but for the coach he is the first penalty taker: an absurdity ”.

Meanwhile Messi is silent, on social media and in the field. Surely Neymar’s likes have ignited a case at PSG and the company will now have to be good at managing the situation. Perhaps the Brazilian also wanted to send a message to those who no longer consider him un-transferable, the fact is that the French champion club has a lot of trouble now.