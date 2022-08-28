New CEO of the Oscars announces new changes

Among the recent changes, the transmission is expected to pass all the categories of the awards again

The new CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bill kramerrevealed through an interview for The Hollywood Reporterthe changes that he plans to make for the next Oscar Awards ceremony, and thus be able to improve the show, which has had a decline in public in its last broadcasts.

Kramer announced that March 12, 2023 is the scheduled date for the next awards ceremony. In conjunction with ABC, they are discussing what needs to be improved to make the show experience better for viewers.

The CEO points to the example of the 81st edition of the awards, in 2009, where Bill Condon Y Hugh Jackman, were conductors, and on that occasion it was “incredibly successful” thanks to the production of Laurence Mark, who has been in projects such as Golden Globes and in big movies like The Greatest Showman.

He also confirmed that there will be a master of ceremoniesin the next installment, and that they are already looking for it: “A host is very important to us, we are committed to having a host on this year’s show”.

To increase the audience, the new CEO suggests promoting the Oscar candidates: “Equitably across all our social channels”which means that they will promote the nominated films and talk about the artists who receive a nomination, through social networks, so that people know better the screenings that participate in the event.

Similarly, he explained that they will work to find ads that are related to the show to “make sure we’re doing everything we can to help ABC bring great sponsors to the table”Kramer detailed.

On the other hand, he talked about his wish for the top 23 categories to be restored after eight of them were removed during the live broadcast last year.

Finally, he commented that the next ceremony is expected to be really special since it is the 95th anniversary and its objective will be to show reverence for the cinema.

“It’s a time to really reflect on our membership, all craft areas, our changing industry and our fans”

