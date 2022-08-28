Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo is now a mirage: United’s move

The summer market of 2022 will certainly be remembered in Naples. The Azzurri fans have seen captain Lorenzo Insigne, Koulibaly and the most prolific scorer in the history of the club Dries Mertens leave, but now there is the great suggestion Cristiano Ronaldo to warm the environment under Vesuvius. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about it and United’s offer to the Neapolitans could not be ignored: 100 million plus CR7 for Osimhenwhich Ten Hag likes so much.

Naples, Spalletti’s words on Ronaldo

At the press conference, Spalletti, however, dampened the enthusiasm: “I would see well a Cristiano Ronaldo’s Napoli shirt: if you are asking me if I would train him willingly, I would say ‘Which coach would give up this opportunity to carry around for life?’ As the prosecutor said, however, there is no negotiation: speaking with De Laurentiis he told me that at the moment he has not received anything concrete. We remain as realistic as possible. There are a few days to go until the market is over, I see it hard, but it’s my thought ”.

Spalletti added: “How is Osimhen in this sense if he were to leave to make way for CR7? It is as usual because for a strong player like him the market is always open, since the Arab on duty can wake up and think about it. This risk of distraction aimed at the market with Osimhen and with players of his level is always run because they are top players “.

Napoli, United close to Antony: Ronaldo moves away

In short, for now it seems more fantasy market but surely Ronaldo, after receiving so many no’s from the top European clubs, is ready for anything just to play the Champions League and say goodbye to Manchester, maybe even play in a second tier team. According to what they report in England, however, a deal could completely compromise the negotiation between CR7 and Napoli.

In fact, according to the latest rumors, Ajax’s Antony is getting closer to Manchester United. The Dutch club would have surrendered to the offer of 100 million euros for the Brazilian and could close in the next few hours. The purchase of the 22-year-old winger would obviously slow down the negotiations for Osimhen and thus the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli. Perhaps the only hope is that De Laurentiis will lower the demandsbut at this point the return of the Portuguese to Italy seems very unlikely.

