“Nadal and Shakira were going to have an affair.” Sources close to the tennis player deny- Corriere.it

To reveal Jordi Martin, an expert on gossip in Madrid: the story would have taken place well before the engagement of the singer with the Barcelona player Piqué

There are stories that remain hidden for a long time and then come to light when least expected. It could be the case of the love story between Nadal and the singer Shakira, who animated the 2010 World Cup with her “Waka Waka”. A story that would take place in 2009, before the singer met the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué in 2010. she With whom she would have two children. However, the love between the two stars has recently ended. Last June came the formalization of the separation, a moment of great tension especially for the custody of children. It wasn’t long ago that Gerard Piqué was spotted with a new girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Martì. And if the gossip about the Barcelona footballer looks to the future, that of the Colombian singer turns to the past with some revelations about the relationships before Piqué.

The secret relationship Nobody knew, yet it seems that Shakira had an affair with Rafael Nadal. This was told by the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin, going back to 2009, the year of the release of the song “Gipsy”. In the official video, Shakira and Nadal are very close, so much so that they end up kissing. It seems that a secret relationship was born from that kiss. The gossip expert is sure of it, who explains: “At the time everyone was talking about a liaison between Shakira and singer Alejandro Sanz but in reality the two have always been friends and she dated Nadal” said Jordi Martin, specifying that at time the tennis player was romantically linked with Mery Perellò. A liasion that circles close to the tennis player strongly deny.