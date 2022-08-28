MTV VMA 2022 streaming: how to see it

On Sunday 28 August 2022 at the Prudential Center Newark New York the MTV Video Music Awardsbetter known as MTV VMA. The red carpet and the award ceremony will be broadcast – as has been happening for several years now – only on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704) the night between Sunday 28 and Monday 29 live from 1 in the morning in the original language and rerun on Monday 29 August at 21:00 in the subtitled version. No possibility of viewing in streaming (except for Sky and Now subscribers).

MTV VMA 2022 streaming: cast

Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Lizzo, Kane Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are the artists who will perform on the stage of the famous event. Not only. Just a few hours ago it was announced the presence of Eminem and Snoop Dogg who will win the audience for a one-of-a-kind performance, “From the D 2 The LBC”, inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, and created in collaboration with Yuga Labs. Eminem returns to the prestigious stage after 12 years, while Snoop Dogg even after 17 years of absence.

As far as the artists nominated to lead the nominations are there Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles with eight nominations, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven mentions, Billie Eilish with six nominations, BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five. Recall that even the very Italians Maneskin they have two nominations, so they might take home some awards. Dove Cameron and Yung Gravy will perform live during the Pre-Show hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney: the 90-minute event will be followed by multi-platinum artist Tate McRae, who will join them as a special correspondent. LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow instead they will be the hosts of the actual event and will introduce the most important moments of the evening and the host of artists, presenters and winners. Recall that i Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award, while Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award.