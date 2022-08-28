MTV Video Music Awards 2022, everything you need to know

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the event, Måneskin will perform with the single Supermodel, among the presenters Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha and DJ Khaled

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news Everything is ready for the new edition of the MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Great expectations for the performance of Måneskin, on stage also the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, WHEN AND WHERE deepening



MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Eminem and Snoop Dogg performer Each year, the MTV Video Music Awards attract the curiosity of millions of viewers from all corners of the planet. Sparkling outfits, iconic performances and entertaining curtains made the show one of the most famous events internationally.

The appointment with the new edition is for Sunday 28 Augustlive from the stage of the Prudential Center of Newark, New Jersey.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, WHO LEADS deepening Music and concerts, all videos The conduct of this year will be entrusted to three heavyweights of music, that is Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow And LL Cool J.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, THE PERFORMERS deepening



MTV Video Music Awards, the Red Hot Chili Peppers as performer Who will perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards? If in the past some of the greatest pop stars of all time have given the public performances that have entered history, this year the musical moments will be entrusted to other famous names.

deepening



MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Måneskin will perform with Supermodel Here is the list in alphabetical order of all the performers of this edition: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Blackpink

Conan Gray

Dove Cameron

Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Flo Milli

J Balvin

Jid

Jack Harlow

Kane Brown

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lizzo Måneskin

Marshmello and Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! At The Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Saucy Santana

Yung Gravy

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, THE PRESENTERS deepening



MTV VMA 2022, all the nominations: there are also the Maneskin From Bebe Rexha to Avril Lavigne passing through Lili Reinhart, DJ Khaled and Becky G. The evening will see the presence of many faces of the showbiz called to deliver the coveted trophies, here is the list: Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech and Chong, Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, THE NOMINATIONS deepening MTV Video Music Awards 2022, date and location announced From category Video of the Year to that Artist of the Year passing through Song of the Year And Song of Summer, who will triumph in the night of music? THE Måneskin will compete in three categories, namely Best New Artist, Best Alternatives And Group of the Year.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, THE WINNERS Pending the start of the MTV Video Music Awards, the organization of the event has already unveiled the delivery of two prestigious awards: the Video Vanguard Award to Nicki Minaj and the Global Icon Award.ai Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Music Summer 2022, the best concerts not to be missed in August. PHOTO The month of August in addition to being the period chosen by most Italians for the holidays, also offers several concerts by Italian and international artists, ready to perform both in our country and around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, but compared to 2020 and 2021 the performances of the singers have resumed as in the past with stadiums, arenas and squares overrun by fans. Here are the main concerts in August with some forays in September Elisa, second classified in the last edition of the Sanremo Festival, will hold four more concerts in August: on the 4th in Palmanova, on the 6th in Follonica, on the 25th in Castiglioncello and, finally, on the 27th in Olbia. Three dates for rapper Fabrizio Tarducci alias Fabri Fibra, who will perform tonight 3 August in Catania, then double date in Sardinia on 15 in Olbia and 16 in Alghero Waiting to see you again as a professor at Amici, Arisa will have a busy August with the following dates: 3 in Isola di Capo Rizzuto, 5 in Civitanova Marche, 7 in Contursi Terme, 11 in Paliano, 13 in Cinquale, 14 in Fondi, 16 in Pozzallo, 17 in Piazza Armenia, 19 in Montesilvano and 28 in Salsomaggiore Terme