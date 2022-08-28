These Heartbreak Movies Prove That Love Isn’t A Fairy Tale And Relationships Don’t Always Have Happy Endings

Unlike many chick flicks, there are films that deny the belief that love is a fairy tale. The main objective of these plots is to show the other side of romance, the one that is real, heartbreaking and distressing. Infidelity, losses, divorces and a lot of drama is what you will find in these movies that portray love in its rawest version. Take note and get out the tissues!

Movies that portray love in its rawest and most painful version

story of a marriage

Not everything is rosy in relationships, and this film portrays the most painful of marriages with great ease. What emotions are behind a divorce? Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson manage to get so perfectly into the story that they will steal more than a tear from you. An emotional, dramatic and heartbreaking story that reflects the wear and tear of love in the most realistic way.

500 days with her

Does he who breaks a heart become a villain? Is the affected person the victim? Summer and Tom have divided opinions since the film was released in 2009. And it is that one of the harshest realities takes hold of the end and sends an unfortunate message to the audience: your current partner can find true love with someone else.

blue-valentine

Romantic relationships are full of ups and downs. Love has two faces and this is what the protagonists show us, Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams). The plot of this film shows that passion does not last forever and that reality little by little crashes in the face in the cruelest way.