Minecraft updates Steve’s appearance and puts a beard back after 13 years without it

Although I don’t play much Minecraft and, in general, it hasn’t played too much since it came out, I do think it’s a great game. In fact, back in 2012 he thought it was actually a mediocre game that only kids played. Yes, that was my absurd perception of the game when I was 16 or so. Total, that years later I already realized that it is an absolutely well constructed title and that it is made to offer hours and hours of entertainment.

His story began back in 2009, when there was only creative mode. In fact, Minecraft It was born as a game in which it was going to be possible to build things to the imagination of the players, without further ado. And look, it ended up evolving into what we know today, which has nothing to do with what it was originally. But another change that took place in the game very soon was… Steve’s beard was removed.

Minecraft will give Steve his beard back

Steve is the default character of Minecraft, and has always been shaved. Well, not always:

It has been echoed that Mojang will update the designs of the default characters, Steve and Alex (via Block Facts) ❗️

(via ❗️ However, the changes are very small and not too noticeable. But the most notable is that Steve will have a beard ✌️

✌️ As I say, it is not the first time that the character is unshaven, since I wore it inside the game in 2009 ✅

✅ And as if that were not enough, in some promotional images, videos and other officials, Steve also appears with a beard ❗️

❗️ So after 13 years, Steve will be wearing his trademark pixelated beard again in-game ⭐️

What do you think about the change in Steve, from Minecraft? I like that after this time he has a beard again, more because of the anecdote than because of the design itself. Have you noticed what other changes there are in Steve and Alex?