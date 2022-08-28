Milan, Thiaw arrives today. Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, there is no offer for Osimhen

The news of the transfer market today 28 August and the negotiations of Milan, Inter, Juve, Rome, Naples and other Serie A and foreign teams.

Milan news: Milan has taken Thiaw, defender of Schalke 04 who will land in Milan today. Medical examinations and signing of the contract await him, then the Rossoneri will focus on the last effort in midfield. The name of Vrancx is the most in vogue, after leaving the Onana slope.

Naples transfer market: the exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo And Osimhen does not take off. Napoli has not yet received the 100 million offer from Manchester United promised by Jorge Mendes as part of the difficult negotiation to bring CR7 to blue. Time is running out and the Azzurri focus on the most ongoing negotiations: Navas is close, with Fabian Ruiz intended for PSG.

Rome transfer market: important day for the Roma market. The announcement of Belotti, who will carry out the second part of medical examinations in the capital and then sign the contract with the Giallorossi. Closed the operation for the Gallo, Rome will define the purchase of Camara from Olympiakos. Mourinho, however, still wants a purchase by the end of the market.

Juventus transfer market: the bianconeri are waiting to define the purchase of Paredes from PSG as early as tomorrow, but the agreement with the French club is now set. In the meantime, work is also being done on sales, with Rovella towards Monza ed Arthur who will leave Serie A.

Inter market: Sara Unripe Inter’s latest purchase in the 2022 summer transfer market. Sfumato Chalobahwhich Chelsea has removed from the market, the Nerazzurri are negotiating with Lazio to file the figures of the deal and definitively close the operation that will complete Inzaghi’s defense.

All official purchases and sales in the updated Serie A transfer market.