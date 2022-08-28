Milan, Thiaw arrives today. Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, there is no offer for Osimhen
The news of the transfer market today 28 August and the negotiations of Milan, Inter, Juve, Rome, Naples and other Serie A and foreign teams.
Milan news: Milan has taken Thiaw, defender of Schalke 04 who will land in Milan today. Medical examinations and signing of the contract await him, then the Rossoneri will focus on the last effort in midfield. The name of Vrancx is the most in vogue, after leaving the Onana slope.
Naples transfer market: the exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo And Osimhen does not take off. Napoli has not yet received the 100 million offer from Manchester United promised by Jorge Mendes as part of the difficult negotiation to bring CR7 to blue. Time is running out and the Azzurri focus on the most ongoing negotiations: Navas is close, with Fabian Ruiz intended for PSG.
Rome transfer market: important day for the Roma market. The announcement of Belotti, who will carry out the second part of medical examinations in the capital and then sign the contract with the Giallorossi. Closed the operation for the Gallo, Rome will define the purchase of Camara from Olympiakos. Mourinho, however, still wants a purchase by the end of the market.
Juventus transfer market: the bianconeri are waiting to define the purchase of Paredes from PSG as early as tomorrow, but the agreement with the French club is now set. In the meantime, work is also being done on sales, with Rovella towards Monza ed Arthur who will leave Serie A.
Inter market: Sara Unripe Inter’s latest purchase in the 2022 summer transfer market. Sfumato Chalobahwhich Chelsea has removed from the market, the Nerazzurri are negotiating with Lazio to file the figures of the deal and definitively close the operation that will complete Inzaghi’s defense.
The latest news from the transfer market: today’s 28 August negotiations
Five days to go until the end of the transfer market in Italy and there are still many teams active in search of the last reinforcements. The Milan he took Thiaw, Pioli’s long-awaited defender: today he will be in Italy, medical examinations and signing of the contract await him. Same script that will follow Belottiwhich has long been destined for the Rome: the Rooster will be announced today, then it will be up to Camara. The Naples looks forward to unlocking the double negotiations with PSG with Navas in blue and Fabian Ruiz in Paris, while there are no news on the front Cristiano Ronaldo: the difficult exchange with Osimhen does not take off and time plays against Jorge Mendes, director of the operation. There Juve has in hand Paredes and will define the operation with PSG on Monday, while theInter – other objectives vanished – waiting to close for Unripe from Lazio.