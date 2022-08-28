Home » Singers » Shawn Mendes forced to cancel tour: “Mental health first of all”

The Canadian singer-songwriter announces that he is unable to complete the world tour

Shawn Mendes, 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model in the past few hours has blown his fans away with an unexpected shock announcement. The pop star with a long press release published on her social profiles of her made it known that she had to cancel her “Wonder” world tour due to mental health problems. Bad news therefore for those who hoped to be able to attend a concert of her after the stop linked to the pandemic. Mendes in fact was supposed to perform in North America, the UK and Europe with many new dates. Instead, he stated: “At the moment I have to put my health on top of everything”.

Shawn Mendes and health problems: “I have to take the time I’ve never taken”

Shawn Mendes he said that it breaks his heart to have to communicate this sad news to his fans who have waited so long to be able to see him again live and promised them to return soon, but he needs the necessary time to heal. Then, he also added: “I started this tour with the best of intentions, I was happy to be back playing live after the long hiatus linked to the pandemic. But the truth is that I am not ready to face the difficulties related to life on the road, after all this time ”. The singer-songwriter said that after talking to his co-workers and working with a group of mental health professionals, he realized he has to take the time he never took to get back stronger.

Already in early July, Shawn Mendes he had revealed that he had to take a break of at least three weeks to take care of his mental health. However, it seems that she needs much more time to heal and for this she announced: “Unfortunately I am forced to cancel the rest of the tour in the US and also the dates in the UK and Europe.” The singer-songwriter was also supposed to perform in Italy in the spring of 2023. Mendes however wanted to clarify that this does not mean that he will stop making music and indeed he is looking forward to seeing everyone on tour again in the future. He then concluded the long message by saying to love everyone and to thank them for the support given to him and for accompanying him on this journey. Immediate reaction from fans who flooded the pop star with messages full of affection and supportive comments. Looking at the artists of our house, even Mahmood was forced to postpone some dates of his summer tour.