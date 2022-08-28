Meet the most important car in the life of Keanu Reeves

World star admired on all four sides of the planet, Keanu Reeves owes his success, in large part, to a simple and straightforward car that accompanied him in his most difficult years. Keep reading and find out which model we are talking about.

Keanu Reeves He surprised his own strangers again when he attended the wedding of two fans whom he found in a hotel. According to newspaper information Newsweekthe couple organized the wedding in one of the hotel’s VIP areas and the husband in question met the actor in the building’s bar, at which point he took the opportunity to invite the star of John Wick to the ceremony that would take place hours later.

To the surprise of all those present, Reeves made an appearance at the wedding and shared with the married couple and their guests. This scene, more typical of one of his romantic films, speaks of the character and personality of an actor who has always been admired by his colleagues on the recording set for his gift as a good person.

Reeves’ success is quantifiable by looking around his garage: a speed freak, the star of The Matrix It boasts a fleet that includes several supercars and motorcycles. However, the Beirut-born -but Canadian nationalized- owes his career, in part, to a simple Volvo 122.

According to the actor’s own words, it was in this Volvo where he left Canada for the city of Los Angeles to try his luck in the world of acting. In total, Keanu Reeves toured aboard this car that does not exceed 20 thousand dollars in price the 4,041 kilometers that separate the city of Toronto from Hollywood, this according to Google Maps data.

This type of Volvo went out of production in the early 1970s, but to Reeves it retains a sentimental value that no model-year exclusive could match. The 122 stood out for its 4-cylinder engine, which is enough to reach a maximum speed of 92 kilometers per hour.