Meet the epic collaboration between Call of Duty and Cardi B





Epic! There is no other word to describe the collaboration between Cardi B and Call of Duty, are you ready to see the incredible video?

In a cool nod to fans, Cardi B will be wearing a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty Ghost necklace in her highly anticipated new video. “Hot shit”.

Designed by Omar The Jeweler ( IG ), this custom piece was made specifically for Cardi and is the only necklace of its kind in the world.

This is the latest in a series of high-level collaborations that Call of Duty has performed this year with some of the biggest names in entertainment:

Snoop Dogg

Peter Davidson

Steve Aoki

Bring Young

Lori Harvey

The best picks in the NFL draft

Here we leave you the video of this epic collaboration between Cardi B and Call of Duty:

Could you ever imagine seeing this type of collaboration between one of the most recognized artists and the most popular game in the world? Without a doubt, this is one more example that Call of Duty is one of the most popular titles, capable of bringing together any celebrity. Do not forget to be aware of our social networks to know all the news in the world of gaming, entertainment and much more. You can also follow us through our social networks.



