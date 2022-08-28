Matt Damon is in Argentina with his wife from Salta

Matt Damon is in Argentina with his wife Luciana Barroso, who is from Salta.

The renowned actor from Hollywood was seen on the streets of Buenos Aires He was even seen in a Retiro restaurant and in Palermo with his daughters, where they made some purchases, as part of a visit to the country for work.

Damon tried to camouflage himself by wearing a hat and sunglasses. . His wife, the young woman from Salta, was wearing a jean shirt, nude oxford pants, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag. The actor realized that he was being photographed, but he just smiled.

Matt Damon in Argentina with his wife from Salta (1).jpg Matt Damon in Argentina with his wife from Salta

Why is he in Argentina?

Matt Damon visits the country as part of a job interview project for a streaming content platformbut there are no more details of the idea that will lead the protagonist of the Bourne saga and numerous successful police.

Damon and his love for Argentina

The famous actor spoke several times of his love for our country, since the relationship that unites him with his partner made him learn more about Argentina. “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen without a doubt was a football match in Argentina”assured in the program Hot Ones (Spicy).

During a recent visit, wanted to see a match Boca Juniors, team of which the Barroso family is a fan. “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were policemen in riot gear,” he explained in surprise.

The match was Boca Juniors and Tigre on the Racing field, the last of the 2008 triangular that consecrated Xeneize champion: “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage. He was really crazy ”, closed the actor.

The famous [Matt Damon] tells us about his experience in a Boca Juniors match [#BocaMundial]

The love story

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony. The actor met the salteña when she worked in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil,” he joked some time ago.

Matt Damon in Argentina with his wife from Salta (2).jpg Matt Damon in Argentina with his wife from Salta

